Blink-182 World Tour 2024: Upcoming Dates and How to Buy Official Tickets

Blink-182 is set to roll out their new album One More Time on the titular “One More Time Tour” with very special guests Pierce the Veil joining them. Dates start as soon as February 8th but you’ll want to get your hands on tickets now as Blink-182 is known for selling out their shows.

The uber-popular pop-punk band is going on a true world tour, starting in Australia before going to New Zealand, Peru, Mexico, and finally coming home to the USA.

Tickets are already going fast with most of their Australia dates nearly sold out at the time of writing, nearly 4 months before they’re set to perform.

If you want to see Blink-182 live, tickets are available via secondary market ticketing platforms.

The album Blink-182 is touring, One More Time, debuted at number one on Billboard 200 and it’s the first album with Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge since DeLonge left in 2015, giving fans a reunion that might not happen again.

Tickets for international dates are available through secondary ticketing platforms.

02/08 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena (Formerly Perth Arena)

02/09 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena (Formerly Perth Arena)

02/11 – Hindmarsh, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Center

02/13 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

02/14 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

02/16 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

02/17 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

02/19 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Center

02/20 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Center

02/21 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Center

02/23 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

02/24 – Sydney Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

02/26 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

02/27 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

02/29 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

03/02 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

03/04 – Christchurch, New Zealand – Wolfbrook Arena

03/27 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos

04/02 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

04/03 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

04/05 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

04/06 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

06/20 – Orlando, Florida, USA – Amway Center

06/21 – Miami, Florida, USA – Kaseya Center

06/24 – San Antonio, Texas, USA – Frost Bank Center

06/25 – Fort Worth, Texas, USA – Dickies Arena

06/27 – Denver, Colorado, USA – Ball Arena

06/30 – San Diego, California, USA – Petco Park

07/02 – Glendale, Arizona, USA – Desert Diamond Arena

07/03 – Las Vegas, Nevada, USA – T-Mobile Arena

07/06 – Inglewood, California, USA – SoFi Stadium

07/08 – Fresno, California, USA – Save Mart Center

07/09 – San Francisco, California, USA – Chase Center

07/11 – Salt Lake City, Utah, USA – Delta Center

07/13 – Portland, Oregon, USA – Moda Center

07/14 – Quincy, Washington, USA – Gorge Amphitheater

07/21 – Queens, New York, USA – Citi Field

07/23 – Boston, Massachusetts, USA – Fenway Park

07/24 – Hartford, Connecticut, USA – Xfinity Theater

07/26 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA – Wells Fargo Center

07/27 – Washington D.C., USA – Capital One Arena

07/29 – Greenville, South Carolina, USA – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

07/30 – Raleigh, North Carolina, USA – PNC Arena

08/01 – Lexington, Kentucky, USA – Rupp Arena

08/02 – Indianapolis, Indiana, USA – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

08/06 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA – Target Center

08/07 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA – Fiserv Forum

08/09 – Kansas City, Missouri, USA – T-Mobile Center

08/10 – St. Louis, Missouri, USA – Enterprise Center

08/12 – Detroit, Michigan, USA – Little Caesars Center

08/13 – Columbus, Ohio, USA – Schottenstein Center

08/26 – Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom – SSE Arena

08/27 – Dublin, Ireland, United Kingdom – Royal Hospital Kilmainham

08/29 – Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

08/30 – Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

FAQs

When do tickets for the Blink-182 One More Time Tour go on sale?

Tickets are currently on sale now for the One More Time tour for all dates!

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Blink-182 One More Time tour?

You can get tickets to see Blink-182 live through StubHub by clicking here. International customers can access tickets through Viagogo.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Blink-182 2024 tour?

No there aren’t, as tickets are already on sale currently.

How much do Blink-182 One More Time tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Yes, there are different pricing tiers depending on the venue and seat you choose. Tickets can be found as low as $56 and may increase in price from there.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 20 tickets per transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets tend to come with custom tour merch, front-row seats, free food and drinks, and possibly an opportunity to meet the band. Check the VIP package you’re interested in for complete details.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Blink-182 One More Time tour?

Yes, there may be a few ways to get meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Blink-182 world tour. You can purchase VIP tickets that include these perks, or you can enter to win a meet-and-greet or backstage pass through social media contests or radio giveaways.

Is there an age restriction for the Blink-182 One More Time tour concert?

Check your local venue to see rules about age restrictions or age requirements.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the Blink-182 2024 One More Time tour?

Professional cameras and recording devices are not allowed at the Blink-182 One More Time 2024 tour. However, you may bring a personal camera or phone to take photos and videos for personal use only.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Blink-182 merchandise will be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Blink-182 One More Time tour?

Yes, special guest Pierce the Veil will be joining Blink-182 on their 2024 tour.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams or counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, which you can find here.

