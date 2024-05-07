Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, May 7, 2024? How to Watch

There’s a new episode of The Voice tonight, May 7, and it’s a big one for all the fans out there. Tonight, the results from the Top 12 performances will be revealed, where fans voted for eight contestants to move on in the competition. The remaining four will compete for the Instant Save, and one will join the others as they fight to be crowned winner of The Voice. The show airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

The Voice was also new on Monday night, where the Top 12 Live Performances continued. Bryan Olesen, Nathan Chester, Tae Lewis, Serenity Arce, and Maddi Jane performed live for the coaches, making their bid to voters as well.

Nathan Chester proved that he has the potential to go all the way to the winner’s circle with his rendition of “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” by Jackie Wilson. Nathan has been dubbed the “Throwback Performer” of Team Legend for his song choices, but John Legend praised him for giving old songs a unique Nathan Chester-spin.

Bryan Olesen is also doing exceptionally well in the competition. He performed Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” on Monday night, and previously teased the song on social media while urging fans to vote. “Voice fans, I feel like I bring something that’s different, that not anybody else brings on this show,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “So, you know, keep me here. Don’t stop me now.”

The Voice Coaches are In For a Tough Decision as the Top 12 is Whittled Down

Tonight’s episode will scale down the Top 12 to Top 8, which will then become Top 9 as one artist is chosen for an Instant Save. Continuing on Monday’s episode, Serenity Arce, Maddi Jane, and Tae Lewis also took the stage to perform live.

Serenity Arce killed her rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traiter,” and “checked all the boxes” of a show-wining performance, as Reba McEntire once said. Additionally, Maddi Jane took the stage to perform Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.”

Before the performance, Maddi Jane explained, “I think Billie Eilish made this song about a romantic relationship. But I’m singing it about things I’ve been through in the entertainment industry.” It was a unique spin on a cool song, and fans will have to see if their voting paid off.

