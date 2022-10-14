Blink-182 Drop First Song After News of Reunion

Your favorite hoodlums are back.

The founding fathers of the punk rock trio, Blink-182, have reunited and they haven’t come empty-handed. Following the news that the Enema of the State legends – guitarist and co-lead vocalist Tom DeLonge, bassist and co-lead vocalist Mark Hoppus, and drummer Travis Barker – will embark on a world tour as the original Blink re-assembled, the band dropped “Edging.” It is their first single together in a nearly decade.

The new song was produced by Barker, who said in a statement, “I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say and most importantly how it would sound production wise in 2022.”

I ain’t that cool, a little fucked in the head / They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead / Get the rope, get the rope / Get the rope, get the rope / I’m a punk rock kid, I came from hell with a curse / She tried to pray it away, so I fucked her in church / Don’t you know? Don’t you know? / Don’t you know? Yeah, don’t you know? the group sings to kick off the upbeat tune.

“We did it! Blink-182 is back together, people. It’s happening. It’s happening,” Hoppus said on After School Radio with Mark Hoppus on Apple Music Hits. “Yes, it’s happening. Blink-182, world tour, new music, new album. Tom’s back. Man, I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. That was a burden to carry that secret for so long.”

“Edging” is the first taste of new music to come, check out the fun, fiery song below.

Photo by Estevan Oriol/Getty Images