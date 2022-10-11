Classic Blink-182 Lineup Announces 2023 World Tour, New Music to Come

After wiping their Instagram, clearing their website, and dropping cryptic breadcrumbs across the internet, it turns out Blink-182 was actually up to something.

The punk rock outfit is officially back with the classic lineup – Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker—new music, and an extensive 2023-2024 globetrotting tour.

The Enema of the State trio became a duo in 2015 when DeLonge parted ways with the band. Replaced by Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio, Blink lived on to record two more albums before radio silence in 2019. In the interim, Hoppus battled and beat a cancer diagnosis; Barker became a Kardashian, and DeLonge became a renowned UFO researcher.

Now, the skate punk prodigies have reunited, announcing their long-rumored comeback in a video that features the band’s trademark immaturity along with snippets of their new single “Edging,” set for release on Friday (Oct. 14).

Their extensive tour will kick off in Central and South America, continuing with a two-month-long North American leg. The end of 2023 will see the band traveling Europe with a trek across Australia and New Zealand into 2024. See all show dates, below.

03-11 Tijuana, Mexico – Imperial GNP

03-14 Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos +

03-17-19 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina

03-17-19 Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile

03-21-22 Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

03-23-26 Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic

03-24-26 São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil

03-28 Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes +

04-01-02 Monterrey, Mexico – Venue TBA

05-04 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center %

05-06 Chicago, IL – United Center %

05-09 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena %

05-11 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena %

05-12 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre %

05-16 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse %

05-17 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena %

05-19 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden %

05-20 Elmont, NY – UBS Arena %

05-21 Boston, MA – TD Garden %

05-23 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena %

05-24 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center %

05-26 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena %

05-27 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium %

06-14 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center %

06-16 Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium %

06-20 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena %

06-22 San Jose, CA – SAP Center %

06-23 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center %

06-25 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena %

06-27 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena %

06-29 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place %

06-30 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome %

07-03 Denver, CO – Ball Arena %

07-05 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center %

07-07 Austin, TX – Moody Center %

07-08 Houston, TX – Toyota Center %

07-10 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena %

07-11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena %

07-13 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena %

07-14 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center %

07-16 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena %

09-02 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro ^

09-04 Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena ^

09-05 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena ^

09-08 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis ^

09-09 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena ^

09-12 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena ^

09-13 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena ^

09-14 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum ^

09-16 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

09-17 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena ^

09-19 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena ^

09-20 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle ^

10-02 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena ^

10-03 Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre ^

10-04 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi ^

10-06 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena ^

10-08 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome ^

10-09 Paris, France – Accor Arena ^

10-11 London, England – The O2 ^

10-14 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena ^

10-15 Manchester, England – AO Arena ^

10-21 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

2024 Tour Dates



02-09 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena !

02-11 Adelaide, Australia – Entertainment Centre !

02-13 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena !

02-16 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena !

02-19 Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Centre !

02-23 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena !

02-26 Christchurch, New Zealand – Christchurch Arena !

+ with Wallows

% with Turnstile

^ with The Story So Far

! with Rise Against

(Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage)