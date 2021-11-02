Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Performs for First Time Since Cancer Diagnosis

For the first time since beating cancer, famed Blink-182 guitarist and frontman Mark Hoppus performed live. It was over the weekend for Blink partner Travis Barker, and Barker’s big House of Horrors special broadcast.

Watch the video from the performance below.

The show, which also featured Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne, showcased Hoppus on bass for the first time since announcing his illness. He played on three songs, including his band’s hit, “What’s My Name Again.”

Ahead of the gig, the recently-engaged Barker said that Hoppus’ clean bill was “the biggest, best news all year.” He added, “That’s my brother. Mark doing this, and us playing a few songs, is just incredible. I’ve been with him through this whole process and he’s just been so strong and resilient and tough. It’s awesome.”

About a month ago, after first revealing that he had stage four diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment to fight it, the 49-year-old Hoppus announced he was cancer-free:

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer-free!!” Hoppus shared on Instagram and Twitter. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

It’s good news for Hoppus and music fans, alike!

(Photo: Amy Harris)