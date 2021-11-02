Tim McGraw Shares New Holiday Release, “Christmas All Over The World”

Monday (November 1), Grammy Award-winning country music star Tim McGraw released his newest holiday track, “Christmas All Over The World,” which the artist paired with his 2020 ballad “It Wasn’t His Child.”

Fans can check out the new release from the 54-year-old, Louisiana-born, musician below and listen to “Christmas All Over The World” below.

According to a statement about the release, the tune is “now available for the first time on streaming. McGraw has gifted fans with a 2021 version of his song,‘Christmas All Over The World’ fit with a feel-good message guaranteed to put listeners all over the world in the holiday spirit.”

McGraw released the new single with his 2020 holiday song “It Wasn’t His Child,” which the country star performed during ABC’s CMA Country Christmas Special last year.

McGraw also recently announced that he’s set to star in the upcoming Paramount+ original series, 1883, which is created by Taylor Sheridan and is the prequel to the Emmy-nominated hit show Yellowstone. The series is set to premiere on December 19 on Paramount+.

Earlier this year in January, the artist released his single “Undivided,” which will be included on his upcoming deluxe edition release of tge album Here on Earth. In October, McGraw confronted a heckler at his show in Nevada after he was accused of forgetting the words to his song “Just to See You Smile.”