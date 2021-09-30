Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Says He’s Cancer-Free

After first revealing that he had stage four diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment to fight it, Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus is now cancer-free.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer-free!!” Hoppus shared on Instagram and Twitter. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

Hoppus, 49, who still has to undergo scans every six months, said that it will take him some time to get back to normal. “It’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed,” Hoppus added.

When he initially shared that he had cancer, Hoppus didn’t reveal the exact kind until later posts. Hoppus, who has a teenage son Jack with his wife Skye Everly, has since added the word “cancer destroyer to his Twitter bio and recently shared that his hair was growing back in, albeit, white.

Friend and colleagues have been already showing their support for Hoppus online. Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low wrote “the best news in the world,” upon hearing that Hoppus was cancer-free. Actor Adam Devine wrote “Congrats buddy! Best feeling in the world. Enjoy it!”

Benji Madden shared his well wishes for Hoppus and said “Overjoyed by this so happy to know Man really made my day to hear this thank you for sharing bless you bro,” while Wolfgang Van Halen wrote, “Dude fuck yes!!! Just made my day. Giving you the biggest W in the chat possible.”