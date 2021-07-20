Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has Stage 4 Lymphoma, and “The Chemo is Working”

Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus shared a more detailed update of his cancer diagnosis during a recent Twitch livestream revealing that he has stage 4 Lymphoma.

“My blood’s trying to kill me,” said Hoppus during the livestream. “My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four parts of my body. I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m stage IV, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m stage IV-A.”

The 49-year-old Hoppus originally revealed he was getting treatment for cancer for three months in a tweet on June 23 and has since shared more of the up and downs of the chemotherapy on Twitter, even joking that chemo gives him hiccups. “Had chemo…and felt like hot garbage and haven’t really slept since,” said Hoppus in a recent post. “But this morning, this minute right now, I feel okay. I’ll take it.”

Hoppus even revealed that he’s battling the same cancer his mother previously beat, in addition to two bouts of breast cancer. “I’ve been able to talk with her and bond with her quite a bit,” shared Hoppus. ​“Oddly enough, we have the exact same form of cancer that she had. And she beat it, twice for breast cancer and one for the same cancer that I have.”

Reflecting on his forgetfulness, which he blames on “chemo brain,” Hoppus shared the results of a recent appointment to check whether the chemotherapy treatment had been working or not.

“Scans indicate that the chemo is working!” said Hoppus in an updated Tweet. “I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best news possible. I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo, but the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer… just gonna keep fighting.”