Blake Shelton, Little Big Town Lead iHeartCountry Festival 2021 Lineup

The iHeartCountry Festival returns to an in-person setting this year. Following the virtual experience of 2020, due to the pandemic, the 2021 edition is set for October 30 at Austin’s Frank Erwin Center. Blake Shelton and Little Big Town lead the lineup as headliners.

The talent also includes Carly Pearce, Lee Brice, Toby Keith, Jake Owen, Cole Swindell, and Chase Rice. Radio personality Bobby Bones has been tapped to host the event.

“The iHeartCountry Festival is one of Country music’s most-anticipated nights, and this year is especially exciting,” shares Rod Phillips, executive vice president of programming for iHeartCountry, in a press statement. “Live music is back, and we can’t wait to return to the Frank Erwin Center with this iconic lineup.”

The eighth annual festival will stream via LiveXLive.com with radio broadcasts airing across 150 iHeartRadio stations in the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com.

Pre-sale tickets, allotted for Capital One cardholders, become available July 27 at 11 a.m. EST through July 29. Additionally, cardholders will have access to a limited-edition Capital One Access Pass, featuring an intimate performance from Brice and more, when added to the checkout cart.

General public tickets go on sale July 30 at 1 p.m. EST via TexasBoxOffice.com.