Joe Jackson Releasing New Studio Album, ‘Hope and Fury,’ in 2026, Supported by Lengthy Tours of North America and Europe

Joe Jackson has announced plans to release a new studio album titled Hope and Fury next year. The nine-track collection, which will arrive on April 10, will be available on CD, as a 180-gram-vinyl LP, and via digital formats.

The album can be pre-ordered now. Hope and Fury is a follow-up to Jackson’s 2023 studio effort What a Racket!, also known as Mr. Joe Jackson Presents Max Champion in What a Racket! That record found Joe taking on the character of a fictional British Music Hall performer.

The new album finds Jackson returning to what he calls “his own mainstream.” Hope and Fury was written in Berlin and New York City, and recorded with Joe’s longtime backing band. The group features bassist Graham Maby, guitarist Teddy Kumpel, and drummer Doug Yowell. Peruvian percussionist Paulo Stagnaro also contributed to the project. Maby has played with Jackson since the late 1970s.

Jackson, who divides his time between New York City and Portsmouth, U.K., describes himself as “bicoastal,” both geographically and musically. He characterizes the new album as “Bicoastal LatinJazzFunkRock.”

Hope and Fury features several songs in which Joe critiques life and the current political climate in the U.K. The album ends with a beautiful ballad titled “See You in September.”

You can hear a snippet of one of Jackson’s new songs in a video clip announcing the new album that was posted on the earMUSIC label’s YouTube channel.

“Hello cruel world / I’m not going away / So I might as well have my say,” Joe sings. The track features funky Latin percussion and some jazzy piano chords.

Jackson Has Scheduled a Lengthy Tour Supporting the Album

The acclaimed British singer/songwriter will support Hope and Fury with an expansive 2026 tour featuring around 80 concerts. Jackson’s trek will begin with a North American leg running from a May 11 show in Poughkeepsie, New York, through a July 18 performance in New York City at the famed Beacon Theatre. Later this year, the 71-year-old musician will mount a fall European leg beginning on September 24 in Cork, Ireland, and plotted out through a December 1 show in Amsterdam.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 14, at 10 a.m. local time at JoeJackson.com. An artist pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, November 12, at 10 a.m. local time.

Hope and Fury Track List:

“Welcome to Burning-by-Sea” “I’m Not Sorry” “Made God Laugh” “Do Do Do” “Fabulous People” “After All This Time” “The Face” “End of the Pier” “See You in September”

May 11 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon 1869 Opera House

May 13 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ Place Des Arts, Théâtre Maisonneuve

May 14 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall

May 16 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Theatre

May 17 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral

May 19 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

May 20 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

May 22 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre

May 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

May 27 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Vogue

May 28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

May 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Curran Theatre

May 31 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

June 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

June 3 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre

June 5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kimo Theatre

June 6 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium

June 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

June 10 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

June 12 – Omaha, NE @ Admiral

June 14 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

June 16 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre

June 17 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

June 19 – San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theatre

June 21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theatre

June 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

June 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

June 27 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre

June 29 – Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center

July 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker

July 2 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

July 7 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

July 8 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

July 10 – Providence, RI @ Uptown Theater

July 11 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

July 14 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

July 15 – Stamford, CT @ Palace Theatre

July 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Lansdowne Theater

July 18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

(Courtesy of earMUSIC)