The Tide Is ‘High Noon’? Blondie Reveals the Title of Its Upcoming Studio Album, Due Out in Spring 2026

Blondie fans know that the band has been preparing to release a new studio album in the not-too-distant future. Now, the New Wave legends have revealed some new details about the project, including when it will be arriving.

Blondie posted a press release on its official website announcing that a special edition of the 2023 graphic novel Blondie: Against the Odds will be made available on September 27 in celebration of Local Comic Shop Day. The announcement revealed that the updated version of the publication will arrive “ahead of the spring 2026 release of Blondie’s new studio album High Noon.”

High Noon will be the band’s first studio effort since Pollinator, which was released in 2017. Pollinator was produced by John Congleton, and featured guest appearances by Joan Jett, ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, and Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi. Congleton also produced High Noon.

In July, founding Blondie guitarist Chris Stein posted an photo of frontwoman Debbie Harry and Congleton in the studio on his social media pages. The pic featured a caption that read, “Our boy [John Congleton] who produced. Next Blondie record should be out last quarter this year for those asking.” The release date apparently has been pushed back several months since the post.

Meanwhile, in a comment thread attached to the same post on Stein’s X page, he revealed that late Blondie drummer Clem Burke played on the entire new album.

Burke died of cancer in April 2025 at age 70.

More About the Blondie: Against the Odds Graphic Novel

Blondie: Against the Odds is a graphic novel and art anthology first published in 2023 by Z2 Comics in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary.

The new edition, which is being issued in support of Local Comic Shop Day, will feature a new dust jacket boasting artwork by rising star comic-book artist Montos. It will be sold exclusively at local comic shops throughout North America.

Additionally, an oversized deluxe edition Blondie: Against the Odds, housed in a slipcase, can be purchased at Z2Comics.com.

According to a press release, Blondie: Against the Odds begins with “a surreal and phantasmagoric interpretation of the oral history of the band.” The novel also features illustrations and stories by various artists and writers focusing on 15 songs from the Blondie catalog.

Rounding out the publication is an essay by rock historian Victor Bockris about Blondie’s journey from an underground band to influential rock icons.

The Future of Blondie

Blondie last performed on June 19, 2024, at the Belsonic Festival in Belfast, Northern Ireland, U.K. In the wake of Burke’s death, it’s not known if the band will continue to perform or tour.

In his aforementioned X page post from July 2025, Stein responded to fan question about whether Blondie will tour by saying, “Tour don’t know.”

Stein, 75, hasn’t toured with Blondie since 2019 because of health issues. Harry celebrated her 80th birthday on July 1.

Clem played the whole thing.

