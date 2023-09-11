Bob Dylan Extends North American Tour, More Dates Planned Through 2024

Back in 2021, Bob Dylan kicked off his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour, in support of his 2020 album of the same name, and has already covered North America, the U.K., Europe, and Japan. Circling back to North America in the fall of 2023, Dylan’s new run of shows will start off in Kansas City, Missouri on October 1 and run through November 11 in Westbury, Connecticut with more dates planned through 2024.

Recent Dylan concerts have included a number of covers, including renditions of Merle Haggard’s “Bad Actor,” Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic,” Grateful Dead‘s “West L.A. Fadeaway,” “Truckin,” “Brokedown Palace,” and “Stella Blue,” Bob Weir’s 2016 song “Only a River,” and more.

When released, Rough and Rowdy Ways peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. In 2023, Dylan also released Shadow Kingdom to accompany Alma Har’el’s film Shadow Kingdom: The Early Songs of Bob Dylan, followed by Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17.

Later in 2023, Dylan is also set to release The Complete Budokan 1978 on November 17, a live album featuring every song from his February 28 and March 1 sets in 1978.

At 82, Dylan seems intent on touring indefinitely. Prior to the pandemic in 2020, Dylan had been on the road for nearly two years and only missed one year of touring since the Never Ending Tour in 1988.

“The reason you do it is because it’s a perfect way to stay anonymous, and still be a member of the social order,” said Dylan when discussing his fate in 2022. “You’re the master of your fate. You manipulate reality and move through time and space with the proper attitude.”

Dylan added, “It’s not an easy path to take, not fun and games, it’s no Disney World. It’s an open space, with concrete pillars and an iron floor, with obligations and sacrifices. It’s a path, and destiny put some of us on that path, in that position. It’s not for everybody.”

Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour 2023:

*New dates in bold



Oct. 1 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

Oct. 2 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

Oct. 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Oct. 6 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

Oct. 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

Oct. 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

Oct. 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Oct. 21 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

Oct. 23 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre

Oct. 24 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

Oct. 26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Oct. 27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Oct. 29 – Montreal, QB @ Place des Arts – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Oct. 30 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

Nov. 1 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall

Nov. 7 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 8 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 11 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1