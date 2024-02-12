Bob Dylan’s 2024 Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour – New Dates Added

Bob Dylan has extended the 2024 edition of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour into April. The folk-rock great added five shows to the end of his previously announced itinerary.

The newly announced concerts are scheduled to take place on April 1 in New Orleans; April 2 in Lafayette, Louisiana; April 4 in Dallas; and April 5 and 6 in Austin, Texas.

Dylan already had 17 other shows on the books for March 2024, with dates scheduled from a March 1-2 stand in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, through a March 29-30 engagement in Memphis, Tennessee. The influential singer/songwriter also has multiple-night stands lined up in Clearwater and Orlando, Florida; Athens, Georgia; and Louisville, Kentucky.

Dylan’s trek supports his most recent studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, which was released in 2020. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was picked as the best album of 2020 by Ultimate Classic Rock and landed at No. 4 on Rolling Stone’s list of that year’s top albums.

Dylan wrapped up his 2023 trek with a December 3 concert in Evansville, Indiana. The folk-rock icon played nine of the 10 songs from his latest album at the show, as well as such classics as “Watching the River Flow,” “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,” and “Gotta Serve Somebody.”

See the full list of 2024 Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour dates below. Dylan fans won’t want to miss this chance to see the 82-year-old living legend performing with his excellent backing band.

Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour 2024 Dates (new dates in bold):

March 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater

March 2 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater

March 5 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 6 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 7 – Fort Myers, FL @ Suncoast Credit Union Arena

March 9 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

March 10 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

March 12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater

March 14 – Athens, GA @ Classic Center

March 15 – Athens, GA @ Classic Center

March 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater

March 18 – Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Theatre

March 21 – Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center

March 23 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

March 24 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

March 29 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

March 30 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

April 1 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

April 2 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Performing Arts Center

April 4 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

April 5 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

April 6 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

