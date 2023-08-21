Bob Dylan Continues Rough and Rowdy Tour in North American Through 2024

Continuing on his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour, which started in 2021, Bob Dylan has revealed the next 17 dates of the North American run of shows. The series of dates are scheduled to kick off on October 1 in Kansas City, Missouri, and run through October 25 in Schenectady, New York with more dates, revealed at a later time, extending through 2024.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour will cross the country with additional shows in Chicago, Illinois, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and other cities in the U.S., along with two dates in Canada, in Toronto and Montreal.

Dylan initially kicked off the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in 2021, in support of his 2020 album of the same name, and already performed in North America, the U.K., Europe, and Japan. Prior to the pandemic lockdown in 2020, Dylan had been on the road for nearly two years and only missed one year of touring since the Never Ending Tour in 1988.

Bob Dylan and His Band present the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour this fall in North America!



See https://t.co/IlnO4bIndr for October dates, which go on sale this Friday, August 25.



More dates will be posted soon.



Don’t you dare miss it! pic.twitter.com/cCZOtoUxh4 — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) August 21, 2023

His most recent concerts have included a number of covers, including Grateful Dead‘s “West L.A. Fadeaway,” “Truckin,” “Brokedown Palace,” and “Stella Blue,” along with renditions of Merle Haggard’s “Bad Actor,” Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic,” and Bob Weir 2016 song “Only a River.”

Rough and Rowdy Ways went to No. 2 on the Billboard 200. In 2023, Dylan also released Shadow Kingdom, a collection of new songs to accompany Alma Har’el’s film Shadow Kingdom: The Early Songs of Bob Dylan, followed by Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

[RELATED: What is a Bard and Why is Bob Dylan One?]

Dylan recently paid tribute to his late collaborator and friend Robbie Robertson of The Band, who died on Wednesday (Aug, 9) at age 80. “This is shocking news,” said Dylan in a brief statement. “Robbie was a lifelong friend. His passing leaves a vacancy in the world.”

Robertson first started working with Dylan in 1965, following the release of his sixth album, Highway 61 Revisited, and The Band was pivotal in helping fine-tune Dylan’s sound during his “electric” era.

Bob Dylan, Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour, Fall 2023

Oct. 1 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

Oct. 2 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

Oct. 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Oct. 6 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

Oct. 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

Oct. 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

Oct. 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Oct. 21 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

Oct. 23 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre

Oct. 24 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

Oct. 26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Oct. 27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Oct. 29 – Montreal, QB @ Place des Arts – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Oct. 30 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1