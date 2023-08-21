Bob Dylan Continues Rough and Rowdy Tour in North American Through 2024

Continuing on his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour, which started in 2021, Bob Dylan has revealed the next 17 dates of the North American run of shows. The series of dates are scheduled to kick off on October 1 in Kansas City, Missouri, and run through October 25 in Schenectady, New York with more dates, revealed at a later time, extending through 2024.
Videos by American Songwriter
The Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour will cross the country with additional shows in Chicago, Illinois, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and other cities in the U.S., along with two dates in Canada, in Toronto and Montreal.
Dylan initially kicked off the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in 2021, in support of his 2020 album of the same name, and already performed in North America, the U.K., Europe, and Japan. Prior to the pandemic lockdown in 2020, Dylan had been on the road for nearly two years and only missed one year of touring since the Never Ending Tour in 1988.
His most recent concerts have included a number of covers, including Grateful Dead‘s “West L.A. Fadeaway,” “Truckin,” “Brokedown Palace,” and “Stella Blue,” along with renditions of Merle Haggard’s “Bad Actor,” Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic,” and Bob Weir 2016 song “Only a River.”
Rough and Rowdy Ways went to No. 2 on the Billboard 200. In 2023, Dylan also released Shadow Kingdom, a collection of new songs to accompany Alma Har’el’s film Shadow Kingdom: The Early Songs of Bob Dylan, followed by Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
[RELATED: What is a Bard and Why is Bob Dylan One?]
Dylan recently paid tribute to his late collaborator and friend Robbie Robertson of The Band, who died on Wednesday (Aug, 9) at age 80. “This is shocking news,” said Dylan in a brief statement. “Robbie was a lifelong friend. His passing leaves a vacancy in the world.”
Robertson first started working with Dylan in 1965, following the release of his sixth album, Highway 61 Revisited, and The Band was pivotal in helping fine-tune Dylan’s sound during his “electric” era.
Bob Dylan, Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour, Fall 2023
Oct. 1 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
Oct. 2 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
Oct. 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
Oct. 6 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre
Oct. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre
Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre
Oct. 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
Oct. 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
Oct. 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
Oct. 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Oct. 21 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
Oct. 23 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre
Oct. 24 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre
Oct. 26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Oct. 27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Oct. 29 – Montreal, QB @ Place des Arts – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
Oct. 30 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre
Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1