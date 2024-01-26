Bob Dylan Rough And Rowdy Ways 2024 Tour: How To Get Tickets to New Dates

Bob Dylan has just announced his latest tour for 2024, dubbed the Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour. He’s starting his latest string of dates in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center For The Performing Arts before wrapping up his tour in Fayetteville, North Carolina at the Crown Theater.

Bob Dylan has one of the most storied careers of any American musician. His career spans an astounding 60 years and includes some of the most memorable songs in music. His current tour only includes 12 shows, so if you’re a fan, we suggest buying tickets now.

Bob Dylan tickets are available now.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be centering the latest iteration of the Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour around Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, giving fans in the region something to look forward to during March.

While we can’t be certain as to which songs Bob Dylan will be playing on the Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour, fans can hope to hear the legendary singer bring out some of the hits, including “Blowin’ in The Wind”, “The Times Are a-Changin”, and of course “Like a Rolling Stone”.

Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour has been going on since 2021. It follows Dylan’s Never Ending Tour which ended in 2019. Since then, Dylan has released a handful of albums featuring new songs that he may play as well.

Bob Dylan's latest tour only includes 12 dates, so tickets are sure to move fast.

03/01 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Au-Rene Theater

03/02 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Au-Rene Theater

03/05 – Clearwater, Florida – Ruth Eckerd Hall

03/06 – Clearwater, Florida – Ruth Eckerd Hall

03/07 – Fort Myers, Florida – Suncoast Credit Union Arena

03/09 – Orlando, Florida – Walt Disney Theater

03/10 – Orlando, Florida – Walt Disney Theater

03/12 – Jacksonville, Florida – Moran Theater

03/14 – Athens, Georgia – Classic Center

03/15 – Athens, Georgia – Classic Center

03/17 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Belk Theater

03/18 – Fayetteville, North Carolina – Crown Theatre

FAQs

When do tickets for the Bob Dylan Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Bob Dylan’s shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Bob Dylan Rough And Rowdy Ways 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to the Bob Dylan Rough And Rowdy Ways 2024 tour.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Bob Dylan Rough And Rowdy Ways 2024 Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Bob Dylan Rough And Rowdy Ways 2024 tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Bob Dylan Rough And Rowdy Ways tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

There is currently a limit of 16 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Bob Dylan Rough And Rowdy Ways 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Bob Dylan is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for his latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of Bob Dylan’s latest shows for his 2024 tour run, he may add another leg to his tour later in the year. This is Bob Dylan’s eighth leg of his Rough And Rowdy Ways tour, so who’s to say he won’t add a ninth? Check back for more information.

Is there an age restriction for the Bob Dylan Rough And Rowdy Ways 2024 Tour?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the latest Bob Dylan tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Bob Dylan merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Bob Dylan Rough And Rowdy Ways 2024 Tour?

Bob Dylan hasn’t announced who he’ll be joined by for his 2024 tour run, so check back later to see who may support him.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through authorized vendors.

