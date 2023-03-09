Brandi Carlile, The Killers and Bruno Mars to Headline Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Louisville, Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival has revealed its 2023 line-up featuring headliners Bruno Mars, the Killers, Brandi Carlile, and the Black Keys.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Billed “the perfect blend of bourbon, food, and music,” the festival will be held on Sept. 14-17 at the Highland Festival Grounds. Elsewhere on the line-up are Wayne Newton, Spoon, Duran Duran, Billy Strings, Blondie, the Black Crowes, Babyface, the Avett Brothers, Jon Batiste, Brittany Howard, the Gaslight Anthem, First Aid Kit, Old Crow Medicine Show, Buddy Guy, Joy Oladokun, Hailey Whitters, Brandy Clark, Sunny War, and many more.

“Bourbon & Beyond is our love letter to the city of Louisville and the great state of Kentucky,” Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents said. “We can’t wait to showcase why Louisville has become our home away from home, so having the opportunity to curate an unbelievable festival experience rooted in amazing musical performances combined with our passion for bourbon and culinary arts is our dream come true.”

In addition to music, the festival will include daily workshops and demonstrations from master distillers and celebrity chefs, namely Amanda Freitag, Ed Lee, and Chris Santos.

In 2022, Bourbon & Beyond welcomed over 140,000 attendees—a record for the fest. Headliners included Chris Stapleton, Pearl Jam, Jack White, Brandi Carlile, Kings of Leon, and Alanis Morissette.

Find more information on tickets to this year’s fest, HERE.

Bourbon & Beyond 2023 Line-up

Brandi Carlile

Billy Strings

Train

Midland

Buddy Guy

Mavis Staples

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors

The Lone Bellow

Brandy Clark

John Primer

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Vivi Rincon

Kelsey Waldon

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

The Killers

Duran Duran

Hozier

Brittany Howard

Bastille

The Gaslight Anthem

Wayne Newton

Inhaler

Joy Oladokun

Darrel Scott Band

Boy Named Banjo

Goodbye June

The Lil Smokies

Twisted Pine

The Cleverlys

The Black Keys

The Black Crowes

The Avett Brothers

Spoon

First Aid Kit

Old Crow Medicine Show

City and Colour

Palo Nutini

Luke Grimes

Danielle Ponder

Willie Jones

Drayton Farley

Town Mountain

Della Me

Sunny War

Lindsay Lou

Bruno Mars

Blondie

Jon Batiste

Ryan Bingham

Babyface

Aloe Blacc

ZZ Ward

Fantastic Negrito

Maggie Rose

Hailey Whitters

Dumpstaphunk

As You Were

Dan Tyminski

Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Lindsay Lou

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy