Brandi Carlile, The Killers and Bruno Mars to Headline Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Louisville, Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival has revealed its 2023 line-up featuring headliners Bruno Mars, the Killers, Brandi Carlile, and the Black Keys.
Billed “the perfect blend of bourbon, food, and music,” the festival will be held on Sept. 14-17 at the Highland Festival Grounds. Elsewhere on the line-up are Wayne Newton, Spoon, Duran Duran, Billy Strings, Blondie, the Black Crowes, Babyface, the Avett Brothers, Jon Batiste, Brittany Howard, the Gaslight Anthem, First Aid Kit, Old Crow Medicine Show, Buddy Guy, Joy Oladokun, Hailey Whitters, Brandy Clark, Sunny War, and many more.
“Bourbon & Beyond is our love letter to the city of Louisville and the great state of Kentucky,” Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents said. “We can’t wait to showcase why Louisville has become our home away from home, so having the opportunity to curate an unbelievable festival experience rooted in amazing musical performances combined with our passion for bourbon and culinary arts is our dream come true.”
In addition to music, the festival will include daily workshops and demonstrations from master distillers and celebrity chefs, namely Amanda Freitag, Ed Lee, and Chris Santos.
In 2022, Bourbon & Beyond welcomed over 140,000 attendees—a record for the fest. Headliners included Chris Stapleton, Pearl Jam, Jack White, Brandi Carlile, Kings of Leon, and Alanis Morissette.
Find more information on tickets to this year’s fest, HERE.
Bourbon & Beyond 2023 Line-up
- Brandi Carlile
- Billy Strings
- Train
- Midland
- Buddy Guy
- Mavis Staples
- Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
- The Lone Bellow
- Brandy Clark
- John Primer
- Stephen Wilson Jr.
- Vivi Rincon
- Kelsey Waldon
- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
- The Killers
- Duran Duran
- Hozier
- Brittany Howard
- Bastille
- The Gaslight Anthem
- Wayne Newton
- Inhaler
- Joy Oladokun
- Darrel Scott Band
- Boy Named Banjo
- Goodbye June
- The Lil Smokies
- Twisted Pine
- The Cleverlys
- The Black Keys
- The Black Crowes
- The Avett Brothers
- Spoon
- First Aid Kit
- Old Crow Medicine Show
- City and Colour
- Palo Nutini
- Luke Grimes
- Danielle Ponder
- Willie Jones
- Drayton Farley
- Town Mountain
- Della Me
- Sunny War
- Lindsay Lou
- Bruno Mars
- Blondie
- Jon Batiste
- Ryan Bingham
- Babyface
- Aloe Blacc
- ZZ Ward
- Fantastic Negrito
- Maggie Rose
- Hailey Whitters
- Dumpstaphunk
- As You Were
- Dan Tyminski
- Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy