In liner notes for Dion’s upcoming Blues with Friends album, Dylan schools us on why Dion matters
When Dion asks, people say yes. Even if these people are among the most legendary rockers around. Van Morrison, Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Beck, Paul Simon, Joe Bonamassa, Billy Gibbons and other luminaries all got the call from The Wanderer himself with an invitation to play on his new album, Blues with Friends. And they all said yes.
Dion, who spoke to us today in an interview to be published next week, said he was surprised by the enthused response from those he invited, and even more by the level of musicianship they brought to his music. “They played things I just never would have expected,” he said. “It was amazing.”
It also surprised him that Bob Dylan agreed to write liner notes, and then sent him these beautifully poignant, lyrical words in his honor, which are reprinted below. “I figured I would ask him,” said Dion. “but I never knew if he would say yes. And then I read what he wrote. Wow.”
But although this surprised Dion, in truth this klnd of reverence from rock & roll royalty is nothing new. Dion and Dylan were, after all, the only two modern artists to be included on the famous cover of Sgt. Pepper, along with the other icons chosen by the lads.
But he’s a humble guy, and is quick to deflect praise when people get too reverential. He’s a musician at heart, and one with genuine gratitude for his place in this world. Still, that esteem in which he’s held by legends, as well as the rest of the world, becomes hard to deny after reading what Dylan’s words about him.
So in advance of our new interview with him, which will come with a premiere of one of the album’s most special songs, we bring you this, Dylan on Dion: