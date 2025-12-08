On This Day in 1982, We Lost the Legendary Singer, Multi-Instrumentalist, and NASCAR Driver Behind Some of Country’s Most Enduring Ballads

On this day (December 8) in 1982, Marty Robbins died from a heart attack in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 57. During his career, he launched several songs to the top of the country charts. Moreover, he recorded two of the most enduring songs in the genre’s history–“El Paso” and “Big Iron.” Robbins also used the money he made from his music career to fund his time as a part-time NASCAR driver.

Videos by American Songwriter

Robbins released more than 50 studio albums over the course of his long career. He also sent a stack of singles to the top of the country chart, including his 1952 debut release, “I’ll Go On Alone.” His 1961 single, “Don’t Worry,” spent ten weeks at No. 1. However, nothing he released had the longevity of his 1959 album Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1956, Marty Robbins Was at No. 1 With a Song That Became an International Hit for Two Other Artists]

The LP peaked at No. 5 on the Top Country Albums chart. It also produced two of his most enduring singles. “El Paso” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and the Hot 100. “Big Iron” was a No. 5 country hit and landed within the top 40 of the all-genre chart. Both songs are still popular among listeners decades after their initial releases. “Big Iron” saw a resurgence in popularity in recent years when it became a popular sound on short-form social media videos.

Marty Robbins Was Also a NASCAR Driver

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Marty Robbins’ racing career and music career began around the same time. He started racing micro-midgets in the 1950s. The modern equivalents of those cars look more like dune buggies or go-karts than the sleek vehicles most think of as race cars.

In the early 1960s, Robbins graduated to modified stock cars. Then, in 1966, he competed in his first NASCAR race. Three years later, he had a heart attack. However, it didn’t keep him off the track. After a bypass surgery and some time to recover, he returned to NASCAR in 1970.

Robbins is credited with saving the life of NASCAR legend Richard Childress. It was only the second lap of the race when Childress wrecked. His car was sitting across the track with its driver’s side door facing oncoming cars. When Robbins came around the corner at more than 100 miles per hour, he had two choices. He could T-bone the stalled car and possibly kill its driver, or turn into the wall and risk serious injury.

Robbins hit the wall, crumbling the front end of his car, lacerating his face, and forfeiting the race. At the same time, his car helped slow other drivers down, further ensuring Childress’ safety.

Featured Image by David Redfern/Redferns