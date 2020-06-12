Bob Marley & The Wailers “Live At The Rainbow” will be live-streamed in its entirety for the first time on Bob Marley’s Official YouTube Channel beginning today at 3 pm ET/ 12 pm PT.

Bob Marley and the Wailers were at the top of their musical game when they toured England in 1977. The socially conscious and politically active Marley felt an affinity with the burgeoning punk music explosion taking the UK by storm that year, led by the Clash, who were breaking out as the movement’s leaders. He embraced the energy and message, which carried over into his own performances at the four Rainbow Theatre shows in London the first week of June, in support of his Exodus album. The “Live At The Rainbow” video is from the June 4 show, and concludes with an 18-minute encore of “Jammin'”/”Get Up Stand Up”/”Exodus.”

This restored version, celebrating Marley’s 75th birthday year, is in full HD video and sourced from the original analog tapes and transferred to 24-bit audio. The concert plays in the exact running order for the first time since initially performed. The resulting film was previously released on home video and DVD, though it was not the full concert, or in proper running order.

Watch a clip of “No Woman, No Cry” Below

The live-stream includes rarely-seen footage, including newly unearthed footage taken backstage. Marley’s YouTube channel also promises more video as part of its project entitled LEGACY: A year-long audio and visual odyssey, featuring 12 newly crafted stories exploring Bob Marley’s impact today.

“Live At The Rainbow” will also be available as an eAlbum in standard, MFiT, and HD audio formats.

Donations to support those in the music community affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be accepted during the livestream, with Spotify matching all contributions to MusiCares, dollar for dollar, up to a collective total of $10 million through the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project.

Setlist:

Trenchtown Rock

Rebel Music (3 O’Clock Roadblock)

Burnin’ and Lootin’

Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)

The Heathen

I Shot the Sheriff

War / No More Trouble

Crazy Baldhead / Running Away

No Woman, No Cry

Lively Up Yourself

Encore

Jamming

Get Up, Stand Up

Exodus

Band Line-up:

Bob Marley: lead vocals, rhythm guitar

Aston “Familyman” Barrett: bass guitar

Carlton Barrett: drums and percussion

Tyrone Downie: keyboards, percussion

Alvin “Seeco” Patterson: percussion

Julian (Junior) Marvin: lead guitar

I-Threes (Rita Marley, Marcia Griffiths, Judy Mowatt): backing vocals