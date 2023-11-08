Bob Marley Photo Book Featuring Contributions from Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, and Others, Gets Wide Release

A Bob Marley photo book titled Rebel Music: Bob Marley & Roots Reggae that features written contributions from such music stars as Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, and Keith Richards has just been made available for wide release for the first time.

The newly released Rebel Music, which is an updated and expanded version of a book that was originally published in 2004, features more than 400 pictures taken by photographer Kate Simon, who was first introduced to the reggae legend in London in 1975.

Simon is credited with snapping some of the best-known and intimate photos of Marley, including the portrait that appears on the cover of his 1978 album, Kaya.

Rebel Music features an introduction penned by Smith, and newly added foreword and afterword sections written by Lenny Kravitz and Richards, respectively. Various other artists and figures for the music world contributed commentary to the manuscript, including Springsteen, Clash bassist Paul Simonon, former Wailers members Junior Marvin and Aston “Family Man” Barrett, current Rolling Stones touring drummer Steve Jordan, and Island Records founder Chris Blackwell.

Among the images of Marley featured in the book are candid portraits; taken while he was on the road with The Wailers in Europe on the Exodus tour; and at the One Love Peace Concert in Jamaica, where Marley famously brought together on stage the country’s opposing political leaders.

“Kate shot in an honest, direct manner,” Smith wrote in her introduction. “She did not seek to expose, but to shoot the picture her subject pictured—the joyful, mutable moments. How fortunate we are to have these images.”

Kravitz, meanwhile, wrote of the book, “This collection of timeless photographs gives us an up close inside look at this uniquely complex man and brilliant iconic artist who forever changed the world,” while Richards offered, “No one will ever forget the impact Bob and Jamaican music had on the world.”

The book also features a quote from Springsteen sharing his thoughts on Marley and the impact he had on music.

“For me, Marley resides in the pantheon alongside Dylan, Elvis Presley, James Brown and Wood Guthrie,” the Boss wrote. “He is one of the few musicians who can truly be described as revolutionary.”

A video promo for the Rebel Music book has been posted at Genesis Publications that features Simon commenting about the project.

“When I first was working on this book, I went through every single frame that I shot of Bob Marley, and … I’d never done that,” she said. “And it’s any photographer’s ambition to publish a portfolio that you’re really proud of. And [for] this new book … we added a bunch of new color to it that we’re really proud of too.”

In addition to the standard wide-release version of Rebel Music: Bob Marley & Roots Reggae, available online and via various retailers, Genesis Publications is selling limited-edition versions of the book that are signed by both Simon and Smith.

The book’s publication comes just a few days after the release of a deluxe 50th anniversary reissue of Marley and the Wailers’ 1973 album Catch a Fire.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images