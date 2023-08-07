Bob Seger’s “Turn the Page” Performance at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Revisited

Post 1996, Bob Seger all but disappeared from the public eye. His music was put on an indefinite hiatus, which was eventually broken in the early ’00s with his album, Face The Promise.

The only glimmer of Seger’s magic that fans were gifted during that interim came during his 2004 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Like all HoF inductees, Seger was tasked with performing two undeniable hits to help represent the career that got him the honor in the first place. He chose the classic “Old Time Rock and Roll” and “Turn the Page.”

The latter song was released on Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s 1973 album, Back in ’72. “Turn the Page” is most known for the ear-worm saxophone riff that acts as the intro. As soon as that riff got underway at the ’04 HoF induction, the reaction from the crowd was palpable.

On a long and lonesome highway, east of Omaha / You can listen to the engine moanin’ out his one note song, Seger sings while seated at his keyboard. Never has a mid-tempo song packed such a punch. “Turn the Page” is the true definition of a slow burn – one that is well worth the wait.

Seger performed the song with as much oomph in 2004 as he did in the ’70s upon the song’s original release.

Seger was then ushered into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a speech from the always-interesting Kid Rock. “Until tonight, the most underrated singer/songwriter and live performer of our time has been Bob Seger,” Rock said in his speech. “He is the beautiful loser who has sold 50 million records. Bob Seger has paid more dues than all the artists in the current Billboard Top 40 combined.

“You can’t talk about Bob Seger and not mention the Midwest,” Rock continued. “Bob Seger’s music not only influenced me but taught me to be proud of where you come from. And I am. He set the bar for all singers and songwriters from the Midwest. Bob Seger is the voice of the working man and living proof of the American dream.”

Revisit Seger’s performance of “Turn the Page” below.

(Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)