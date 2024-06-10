Bon Jovi Plays Surprise Nashville Set Despite Damaged Vocal Cords

Rock star Jon Bon Jovi has had a rough go of it lately. The famed Bon Jovi frontman underwent a procedure to fix a damaged vocal cord in 2022, and it unfortunately has not quite healed in time to tour for the band’s newest release, Forever.

However, that hasn’t stopped Bon Jovi from putting on the occasional show.

Last Friday, Bon Jovi performed a surprise set at the grand opening of his rooftop bar and restaurant, JBJ’s, in Nashville, Tennessee. Forever was also released on Friday as well. The singer performed five songs, which surprised everyone in attendance considering his health issues.

Luckily, the singer has said that he is “more than capable of singing again.” He simply isn’t physically able to perform for almost three hours a night multiple times a week, as a tour would require him to.

His performance was killer, though his voice was notably “pitchy” during the Nashville set. In a way, it was nice to see the “Livin’ On A Prayer” hitmaker perform on a small, intimate stage for once.

Fans in the audience sang along to all five songs, which included “Blood On Blood”, “We Weren’t Born To Follow”, “You Give Love A Bad Name”, “Born To Be My Baby”, and “Legendary”.

“It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been up on a stage with some people in the house,” Bon Jovi said in the middle of the set. “Too long, too long. Yeah, it feels good. I hope it sounds good, because it feels good.”

Jon Bon Jovi’s Vocal Chord Problems and Surgery

Jon Bon Jovi underwent a vocal cord medialization surgery in 2022. He described the procedure as a ”facelift” for the vocal cords. The procedure was meant to repair some damage to one of the singer’s vocal cords.

“It’s a work in progress,” the singer said in an interview with The Guardian. “There’s no miracle. I just wish there was a f***ing light switch.”

