Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Announce Final Show as a Fivesome, Bizzy Bone Set to Retire

Legendary hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will soon perform as a five-piece no more.

The ’90s icons recently announced their final show with the five original members—Krayzie, Layzie, Bizzy, Wish, and Flesh—performing all together one last time as a part of Bobby Dee and Snoop Dogg’s High Hopes Concert.

Bizzy Bone announced his retirement from performing live with the group, posting a message to fans on Instagram, reading, “Bizzy back on tour! The people want this and i want this. Have to do 1 last tour with my brothers.” After the show, however, the group will continue to tour as a quartet.

“THE FELLAS WILL CONTINUE TO TOUR AFTERWARDS!!!,” his statement continued. “Please understand that last sentence and read it twice if you need too! Buuuuuuuut right at our peak i wanna do it BIG with all the original members. 5 of us,” the artist writes.

“I am really looking forward to this. I will be posting dates very soon. Gonna be fun. Get ya camera phones ready!” he added.

After plugging his latest solo project, the new album I’M BUSY, and where to find it, he concluded the post with “Love my brothers and appreciate them to the fullest! Always have and always will.”

In the 1990s, the Grammy award-winning group broke the hip-hop mold with their signature melody-meets-rap music. They are regarded, to this day, as one of the greatest hip-hop acts of all time.

Bobby Dee and Snoop Dogg’s High Hopes Concert series will feature the last of all five Bone Thugs-N-Harmony members alongside a lineup of fellow-barrier-breaking artists. Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Xzibit, Warren G, Method Man, Redman, Suga Free, and more will take the stage. The festival is scheduled for Nov. 19 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)