Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Krayzie Bone Hospitalized after Coughing Up Blood

One of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s most crucial members is now in a troublesome position. On Friday (September 22), according to All Hip-Hop and TMZ, rapper Krayzie Bone checked himself into a hospital in Los Angeles because he was coughing up blood.

Apparently, the incident stemmed from his case of sarcoidosis, a disease where organ tissue all throughout the body can overreact and become inflamed. Upon arriving at the hospital, Krayzie was subjected to a CAT scan, where doctors noticed a leaking artery in his lungs. They operated on him instantly.

Following his procedure, though, Krayzie’s health reportedly did not improve, as he is currently sedated in the ICU, breathing through a ventilator. However, when asked about his condition by Huffington Post reporter Philip Lewis, the 50-year-old’s team did not provide an update.

“At this time, we are asking for his privacy,” Krayzie’s management told Lewis while expressing their appreciation for everyone’s concern.

The first Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member to acknowledge Krayzie’s situation was Bizzy Bone, who recently retired from performing alongside his legendary crew. On Sunday morning, Bizzy uploaded an Instagram story that read “Pray 4 Kray.” This led to many other notable stars sending their well wishes for the rap icon, such as basketball phenom LeBron James, Three 6 Mafia legend Juicy J, Ice-T, and more.

“Awful news… All my love goes out to the Homie,” Ice-T wrote on Twitter. “I’ve known them since they first started.. And very recently performed with them in Detroit… Get well Krayzie.”

Earlier this summer, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was honored by their hometown of Cleveland in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. Dedicating a section of the city’s East 99th Street to the group, naming it “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way,” Cleveland did right by their rap heroes.

But, in the days following the “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way” street signs being erected, many reports came out that people began stealing the signs from their posts. Though it’s unclear if they were replaced, Krayzie took the opportunity to crack a joke via Instagram, hilariously claiming he was the sign snatcher.

