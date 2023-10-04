Krayzie Bone Gives Promising Update After Health Scare

Towards the end of September, old-school hip-hop fans received incredibly unwelcome news about Krayzie Bone, an essential member of the legendary group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Per multiple reports, he had admitted himself to the hospital after coughing up blood, resulting from his years-long battle with the inflammatory disease sarcoidosis.

Videos by American Songwriter

But now, less than two weeks removed from this worrisome news, Krayzie Bone himself has emerged on social media to reassure fans of his stable health.

“Just fought for life Literally for 9 days straight,” he wrote in an Instagram post accompanied with a hospital selfie. “And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me. Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them.”

KB’s update comes after the public learned that he was sedated in the ICU at a Los Angeles hospital, breathing through a ventilator. But, while it’s unclear when he will be able to leave the hospital and return to normal life, KB has been blessed to receive an immense amount of support from the entertainment industry since his hospitalization.

Whether it be fellow MCs like Ice-T and Juicy J, or star basketball player LeBron James, the now 50-year-old rapper earned several virtual hugs from peers.

“Awful news… All my love goes out to the Homie,” Ice-T wrote on Twitter. “I’ve known them since they first started.. And very recently performed with them in Detroit… Get well Krayzie.”

[RELATED: Meaning Behind the Calendar Turning “1st of Tha Month” by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony]

A month before his sarcoidosis complications, KB and the rest of the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony family were honored in their hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. The city re-named a section of Cleveland’s East 99th Street to “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way,” and erected street signs reflecting that. Check out a photo of KB with one of the signs below.

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images