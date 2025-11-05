Born on This Day in 1911, the Radio, TV, and Movie Star Dubbed the King of the Cowboys Who Inspired a Major Part of Willie Nelson’s Image

On this day (November 5) in 1911, Leonard Slye was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. In his early 20s, Slye began appearing on radio shows and joined a country band. After bouncing between a handful of short-lived bands, he helped form the Sons of the Pioneers. Later, he took a job with Republic Pictures as a singing cowboy and took the name Roy Rogers. Soon, he became a household name. He, his horse Trigger, and his dog Bullet starred in TV shows and western movies. By the end of his long career, he earned the title King of the Cowboys.

In the summer of 1930, the 18-year-old Slye traveled with his family to California to visit his sister. There, he found better weather and jobs than Ohio could offer. The family moved to Los Angeles, where Slye and his father took what jobs they could find.

In his downtime, the future star played mandolin and, before moving to California, he called square dances. As a result, his sister convinced him to audition for a local country & western radio program. He landed a spot on the show, which led to him being invited to join the Rocky Mountaineers. He played guitar and sang in the band. Over the next few years, he sang with several groups before forming the group that would become the Songs of the Pioneers with Bob Nolan and Tim Spencer.

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, KFWB, a Los Angeles-based radio station, hired the trio. Before long, they had their own program on the station. This led to a record deal with Decca Records and film appearances. Those film appearances include small roles in two Gene Autry films. In 1937, Slye learned that Republic Pictures was holding auditions for a new singing cowboy. Despite not having an appointment, he got an audition and won the role. The studio gave him a film contract and a new name: Roy Rogers.

Roy Rogers Rises to the Top

Roy Rogers’ first starring role was the 1938 film Under Western Stars. Gene Autry was supposed to star in the film. However, he walked out on his contract, leaving the lead role vacant. As luck would have it, the movie was a huge success. Rogers’ star was officially on the rise.

Within five years, Rogers was the biggest Western star in Hollywood. He starred in many movies alongside his loyal horse, Trigger. Together, they also made public appearances. In 1944, he met his future wife, Dale Evans, on the set of The Cowboy and the Senorita. Evans appeared in many films together and, three years after they met, they tied the knot.

In the early 1950s, they moved away from films and launched The Roy Rogers Show. A little more than a decade later, they starred in The Roy Rogers and Dale Evans Show.

Rogers Is in the Country Music Hall of Fame Twice

Roy Rogers is the only person to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame twice. First, he was inducted as a member of the Sons of the Pioneers in 1980. Eight years later, he was inducted as a solo act.

Over the years, Rogers recorded many songs, both solo and with his group. His catalog includes timeless tunes like “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Ride Ranger Ride,” “One More Ride,” “That Pioneer Mother of Mine,” and “Hold on Partner,” a duet with Clint Black. Additionally, he recorded the Dale Evans-penned “Happy Trails,” which was the theme song for their TV show.

Rogers inspired generations of fans to follow their musical dreams. He also helped shape one of the most iconic parts of Willie Nelson’s image. His iconic guitar, Trigger, is named for Rogers’ faithful horse.

Roy Rogers died of congestive heart failure on July 6, 1998.

Featured Image by Bettmann/CORBIS/Bettmann Archive