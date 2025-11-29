Born on This Day in 1940, the Hall of Fame Songwriter Behind Willie Nelson’s Biggest Mainstream Hit and the Song That Helped Revive Elvis Presley’s Career

Of the rich musical tapestry woven by the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years, perhaps none is more instantly recognizable than “Hooked on a Feeling.” First recorded by BJ Thomas in 1969, the infectious track featured heavily in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. “Hooked on a Feeling” was written by Thomas’ childhood friend Mark James, who was born in Houston, Texas, on this day in 1940.

Born Francis Rodney Zambon, Mark James played the violin and accordion in high school. However, he previously said that his lifelong love affair with music didn’t truly begin until the first time James picked up a guitar. He began writing and performing songs on the Houston club circuit. At some point, he changed his name to Mark James at the behest of one of those clubs’ owners.

After a brief stint with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, James relocated to Memphis. He took a job as a staff songwriter for producer Chips Moman’s publishing company. There, he penned three hits for fellow Houstonian B.J. Thomas, including “The Eyes of a New York Woman”, “Hooked on a Feeling”, and “It’s Only Love.” Inspired by high school sweetheart Karen Taylor, “Hooked on a Feeling” gave James his first Top 10 hit in 1968.

That same year, James wrote “Suspicious Minds,” which would revive Elvis Presley’s faltering career the following year. Although his own version was less successful, the Grammy winner knew he had something. “That song was a sledgehammer,” he told the Houston Chronicle ahead of his 2014 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction.

Mark James Wrote This Willie Nelson Classic

After his song “Sunday Sunrise” became a Top 10 hit for Brenda Lee, Mark James scored the biggest hit of his career with “Always On My Mind.” A decade after writing the song with Johnny Christopher and Wayne Carson, Willie Nelson recorded and released his version in early 1982. Nelson’s cover sped its way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the Hot Country Singles chart’s best-performing song of the year. It later gave James the only two Grammy Awards of his career. “Always On My Mind” won both Best Country Song and Song of the Year in 1983.

On June 8, 2024, Mark James died at age 83 at his home in Nashville. ““Mark’s legacy and zest for life will live on in the hearts of those who loved him, and through his timeless lyrics and melodies that have been the soundtrack of lovers for generations,” his family told Variety in a statement.

Featured image by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame