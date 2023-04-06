The 10 Best Songs from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios is one of the biggest film producers in the world. With franchises including Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor and Black Panther to its name, Marvel has attracted a worldwide audience with its films that are often equal parts gripping and heartfelt.

The soundtracks are equally as noteworthy as the films, with several films calling on classic songs by artists ranging from Fleetwood Mac to Beyonce to help tell their stories. Here are 10 of the best songs from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

1.”Father and Son” by Cat Stevens (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)

Get ready to get teary-eyed when “Father and Son” by Cat Stevens appears in Guardians Vol. 2. The song arrives during a particularly poignant scene when Chris Pratt’s character Peter Quill is mourning the loss of Yondu, a father figure who sacrificed his life to save Quill’s. The lyrics about a father who urges his son to settle down, yet his son knows he has to go against his father’s wishes to live life on his own terms, make the scene even more devastating. It’s easily one of the best uses of a beloved classic in a Marvel movie.

2. “Ancestral Plane” by Ludwig Goransson (Black Panther)

Without any words, Ludwig Goransson says so much with “Ancestral Plane.” The cinematic score can be heard playing over the death scene of the Black Panther, portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman. During his burial ceremony, the Black Panther sees a series of flashbacks before being reunited with his dead father, the titular character ultimately returning to life. The stunning instrumentation adds to the effect of the already sentimental scene.

3. “California Love” by Tupac Shakur (Iron Man 2)

Tupac’s “California Love” is a hip-hop classic, but it gets a dose of humor in this Iron Man 2 placement. With Robert Downey Jr. as the titular character, he steps out of his superhero role momentarily to become a DJ at his own birthday party. Clearly intoxicated, Iron Man mixes records at the turntables, with “California Love” coming through the speakers, much to the crowd’s delight. Dressed head to toe in his costume, Iron Man busts a move in the humorous scene.

4. “Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin (Thor: Ragnarok)

Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” is already epic, but it’s even more so when used in Thor. The song is playing over a particularly intense scene as Chris Hemsworth’s Thor engages in a fierce battle against opposing forces on a bridge, calling on the force of electromagnetic energy as his weaponry. In addition to appearing in two scenes in the movie, “Immigrant Song” is also the soundtrack for the film’s trailer, with both Director Taika Waititi and music supervisor Dave Jordan insisting that the song be used throughout the project.

5. “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)

Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” is striking on its own, but put into the context of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 makes it even more powerful. The song can be heard playing as Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, his father Ego (portrayed by Kurt Russell), Zoe Saldana as Gamora and Dave Bautista as Drax venture to Ego’s brain at the core of the planet. “The Chain” was released in 1977 and has become a signature hit from Fleetwood Mac’s legendary album Rumours.

6. “All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar ft. SZA (Black Panther)

Kendrick Lamar and SZA bring some levity to the epic adventure that is Black Panther when their collaborative “All My Stars” plays at the end credits. Featuring such lyrics as, I ain’t just cry for no reason / I ain’t just pray for no reason / I just thank for the life, for the days, for the hours / And another life breathin’/ I did it all ’cause it feel good, the song was a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated at the 2019 Academy Awards for Best Original Song.

7. “Hooked on a Feeling” by Mark James (Guardians of the Galaxy)

It could be argued that the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack is as beloved as the film itself. Chock full of classics like “Spirit in the Sky,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and more featured on the mixtape of leading man Peter Quill (portrayed by Chris Pratt), the soundtrack provides a healthy dose of nostalgia that adds to the film’s impact. “Hooked on a Feeling” is no exception, as it gets a comedic twist in Guardians, as Quill’s mixtape is confiscated upon his capture. “That song belongs to me!” he shouts, the song playing as his captor tases him.

8. “Iron Man” by Black Sabbath (Iron Man)

This song is written all over the Iron Man series, from the trailer to the end credits of Iron Man, the extended trailer of Iron Man 2 and the 2008 video game inspired by the film. The song is fitting, as it tells the wild story of a time-traveling man who sees the future apocalypse, traveling back in time to warn humans of their impending doom. Upon returning, he is turned into steel by a magnetic force field. The song was released in 1971 off Black Sabbath’s album, Paranoid.

9. “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” by Beyonce (Doctor Strange)

It may be a surprise to see Beyonce’s name in a Marvel movie, but she makes a musical cameo in the 2016 film, Doctor Strange. According to a Reddit fan thread, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange compares the character of Wong to Beyonce, and is shocked to find out that Wong doesn’t know who Beyonce is. Later in the film, Wong can be heard listening to “Single Ladies” as Strange steals books. Cumberbatch shared that the Beyonce reference was “improvised.”

10. “Spirit in the Sky” by Norman Greenbaum (Guardians of the Galaxy)

“Spirit in the Sky” is a classic song, recognizable by Norman Greenbaum’s distinct voice. As one of the many classic songs on Peter Quill’s mixtape in the first installment in the Guardians film series, the song actually isn’t used in the film itself, but in the trailer. It’s also featured on the soundtrack. After its release in 1970, the song spent 15 weeks at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Greenbaum a one-hit-wonder.

Photo by Dick Barnatt/Redferns