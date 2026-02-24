Born on This Day in 1958, the Era-Defining 90s Country Star Who Shared Stages With George Jones and Merle Haggard Before He Was Old Enough To Drive

On this day (February 24) in 1958, Sammy Kershaw was born in Kaplan, Louisiana. The early days of his career put him in contact with some of his musical heroes. Eventually, he went from opening shows for legendary acts to releasing Platinum-selling albums and headlining concert tours of his own. Kershaw went down in country music history as one of a handful of artists who made the 1990s a landmark decade for the genre.

Kershaw got his first guitar when he was only 11 years old and quickly learned to play and sing. The next year, he was playing local honky tonks and beer joints. “I wanted to be like Merle Haggard and George Jones,” he told The Village Voice. Two years later, he met Jones.

Before long, he gained a reputation for his vocal style. As a result, he had the opportunity to open for his idols when they played in southern Louisiana. Long before he landed his first record deal, Kershaw shared stages with Jones, Haggard, Conway Twitty, and Mel Street, among others.

He worked day jobs, played clubs, and toured throughout the 1970s and ’80s. By the end of the 1980s, though his lifestyle was taking its toll on him and his marriage. Hoping to save his second marriage, Kershaw quit drugs, alcohol, and the music business. According to Allmusic, he took a full-time job at a local Walmart and prepared to settle down. Then, his friend and professional songwriter, Barry Jackson, convinced him to record a demo and ship it to Mercury Records. It seems that Jackson was convincing enough for Kershaw to give music one more shot. A demo tape and showcase concert later, he was on the road to stardom with a freshly signed recording contract.

Sammy Kershaw Goes to Nashville

Sammy Kershaw sent in his demo tape in 1990. A year later, Mercury released his debut album, Don’t Go Near the Water. His first Mercury single, “Cadillac Style,” reached No. 3 on the country chart, giving him some forward momentum.

He followed “Cadillac Style” with a series of top 20 hits. The peak of his chart success came in 1993 when “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” topped the country chart. It was his only No. 1 hit and the second in a string of seven top 10 singles.

Kershaw may not have launched a long line of singles to the top of the charts, but he left a major mark on country music. Singles like “Vidallia,” “Politics, Religion, and Her,” “National Working Woman’s Holiday,” and “Yard Sale” are examples of how his smooth neotraditional sound elevated country music in the 1990s.

Kershaw continues to tour and record. His most recent album, Muscle Shoals, dropped in 2024.

