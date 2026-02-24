Isaac Hayes’ Estate Settles “Hold On, I’m Coming” Lawsuit Against the President

Isaac Hayes’ estate has settled their lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

In 2024, the estate representing the late songwriter behind “Hold On, I’m Coming,” accused Trump of using the song more than 100 times during his 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns.

The lawsuit alleged that, in doing so, Trump, along with his campaign and some allies, infringed on the song’s copyright.

In a statement posted to X, Hayes’ son, Isaac Hayes III, revealed that the lawsuit “has been mutually resolved, and we are satisfied with the outcome.”

The younger Hayes’ post did not reveal the details of the settlement.

“This resolution represents more than the conclusion of a legal matter,” the statement read. “It reaffirms the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and copyrights, especially as they relate to legacy, ownership, and the responsible use of creative works.”

“Isaac Hayes, Jr. dedicated his life to his craft, and his contributions to music and culture carry enduring value,” the statement continued. “As stewards of his legacy, we remain committed to ensuring that his work is respected and properly protected.”

The statement went on to note that Hayes’ estate is “proud that this matter has helped further a broader conversation surrounding intellectual property rights and the obligation to honor creators and their estates.”

“Protecting ownership is not only about the past,” the statement read, “it is about preserving dignity, value, and accountability for future generations.”

What to Know About Isaac Hayes’ Estate’s Lawsuit

Hayes wrote “Hold On, I’m Coming” with David Porter in 1965. The song became a hit for the duo Sam and Dave.

According to the Associated Press, back in 2024, a judge issued an injunction against Trump’s campaign, ordering them to stop using the song.

“The campaign has no interest in annoying or hurting anyone, and if the Hayes family feels that it hurts or annoys them, that’s fine,” Ronald Coleman, Trump’s lawyer, previously said, per the outlet. “We’re not going to force the issue.”

Hayes, who died 2008 at 65, isn’t the only artist or estate who’s spoken out against Trump using their music. Sabrina Carpenter, ABBA, Celine Dion, Adele, Beyoncé, and more have all asked the president to refrain from using their work.

