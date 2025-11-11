Born on This Day in 1959, One of the Most Underrated Musicians in Country Music History and Son of a Bluegrass Star

On November 11, 1959, Jimmie Lee Sloas was born. If that name doesn’t ring a bell, it really should, especially if you’re a fan of country, contemporary Christian, or even thrash metal music.

Sloas is an enormously underrated musician, songwriter, and producer known for his work with countless big names in country music. Just a few artists he has worked with include the likes of Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, LeAnn Rimes, Reba McEntire, Kellie Pickler, Jessica Simpson, and many more. He has also worked in the contemporary Christian music space with artists like Switchfoot, PFR, Carman, and others.

The Legacy of Jimmie Lee Sloas

Jimmie Lee Sloas was born on this day in 1959, and diehard bluegrass fans might already know who his father is. Dave Sloas was a member of the famous bluegrass band, The Sloas Brothers. Sloas’ brother is also famous in the music industry, as he worked as Tammy Wynette’s lead guitar player from the early 1980s until her passing in 1998.

But we’re talking about Jimmie Lee Sloas here, and his work as a session musician, producer, songwriter, and bassist is more than noteworthy. Born in Ashland, Kentucky, to that above-mentioned very musical family, Sloas grew up with an appreciation for country music and would naturally enter the music industry.

In 1982, Sloas co-founded by rock band RPM with Robert White Johnson. That outfit produced just two albums in the early 1980s before calling it quits. From there, Sloas joined the Christian music outfit The Imperials in 1986 and served as the band’s lead singer and occasional bass player until 1990. In 1996, Sloas formed the group Dogs of Peace with Gordon Kennedy, formerly of Whiteheart.

Outside of being a member of a band, Sloas’ most impressive accolades lie in his session musician and production work with other country and contemporary Christian musicians. Surprisingly enough, Sloas has also worked in the thrash metal scene, notably with the band Megadeth on their 2004 album The System Has Failed. Sloas has also received accolades for his bass playing talents and earned an ACM nom in 2006, 2008, and 2009 for Top Bass Player of the Year. Today, Sloas continues his work as a producer at Anarchy Studios in Nashville.

