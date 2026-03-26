Born on This Day in 1968, the Country Icon That Sparked the Cowboy Hat, Tank Top, and No-Shoes Era of Country Music

There is a sect of country music that is committed to living on island time. Their music puts them in a permanent vacation, relaxing on the beach, sipping something frozen, and leaving their cares behind in reality. The patron saint of this sect is Kenny Chesney.

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Born on this day in 1968, Chesney is the next closest thing to Jimmy Buffett. He followed in that icon’s beach-minded musicality. He helped proliferate the sound and even molded it into his own. If anyone started the cowboy hat, tank top, no-shoes era of country music, it was Chesney.

To celebrate the multi-generational icon on his birthday, let’s look back at what earned Chesney his stardom and a few of his most sun-soaked anthems.

[RELATED: The Happy Songwriting Accident That Led to Kenny Chesney’s First No. 1 Hit]

Kenny Chesney’s Rise to Fame

Chesney’s path to Nashville started not too far away in Knoxville, Tennessee. Born to a non-musical family, Chesney didn’t pick up music until college. While studying advertising at East Tennessee State University, the country icon became seriously interested in a guitar his family had given him for graduation. He joined the ETSU Bluegrass Program and began recording his own material.

In 1989, Chesney recorded a self-released demo album, Good Old Boy At Heart. This album bears little resemblance to the sound Chesney would later become famous for. It was more in line with the 80s crooner vibe many of his predecessors used to great advantage. While his talent was readily apparent in these demos, it was clear he needed to find his niche to stand out.

A little while later, Chesney made his way to Nashville and began pushing for a record deal. He got just that with Opryland Music Group and released his official debut album, In My Wildest Dreams. Though a monumental stop-off in Chesney’s career, it didn’t do much for him commercially at the time.

After moving record labels, Chesney started to see some movement. By the late 90s, Chesney was off to the races. His 1999 release “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” distinguished him from his peers and primed him for immense success in the following decade.

No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems

Chesney found his niche in 2002 with No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems. This album solidified the country singer’s identity, shifting from a pastoral Tennessee setting to a beachy flair. This move, though perhaps a gamble at the time, was a major win for Chesney.

“I always love the ocean,” Chesney once said of his unique perspective in country music. “I feel creative next to it. I feel humbled next to it. I feel very humble on a boat on it…I just feel different there…I’ve always felt that way, even as a child.”

By 2004, Chesney was winning Entertainer of the Year, solidifying his stake in the genre. While Chesney’s music suggests a slow, quiet lifestyle, his pairing of that with massive stadium shows made him immensely marketable. Not only was Chesney king of the beach, but he certainly could draw in a crowd of thousands.

Chesney’s grip on country music hasn’t faltered, appealing to a younger generation as well as his fans who have been there from the start. From a coveted residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas to collaborations with today’s stars, like Megan Moroney, Chesney has proved his appeal isn’t as a legacy act. He’s just as relevant today as he was when he first started living on island time in the 00s.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)