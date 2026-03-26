Tennnessee’s Pilgrimage Music Festival Will Not Happen in 2026, Planning 2027 Return

Franklin, Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Music Festival will be returning in 2027, according to a recent Instagram post made by their account.

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“BIG NEWS!” the festival shared. “The next Pilgrimage Festival will be happening in 2027 – New sights, new sounds, new surprises! This move will allow us to bring you the best festival experience. We can’t wait to see you next year! 🌸🎵”

This means that the festival will not be happening in 2026, the reason for which is unknown.

The first Pilgrimage Festival took place in September 2015. Since then, it’s had several major headliners, including Justin Timberlake, Willie Nelson, Keith Urban, Lionel Richie, and many more.

“We were sad to hear today that the Pilgrimage Music Festival has canceled their fall festival at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore told WKRN. “[Pilgrimage is] a popular event among our citizens, and a lot of people have travelled from pretty far spots away to see all the action.”

Faster Horses Also Announces 2026 Cancellation

Pilgrimage is not the only festival to announce a cancellation in recent months.

On January 31, 2025, Michigan’s Faster Horses festival announced it would postpone until 2026, similarly to Pilgrimage. In 2024, Hardy, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson headlined Faster Horses, which had it’s 11th annual run that year.

“We have made the decision to pause Faster Horses Festival in 2025,” the festival wrote. “We are taking the year to make plans for a bigger and better Faster Horses for our fans who deserve the absolute best.”

Then, on March 4, the festival shared that they would not be returning in 2026, as well.

“While the festival will not take place this year, we are proud of the memories created and the impact it has had on live music in Michigan,” they wrote. “We remain grateful to the fans, artists, partners, and the Michigan International Speedway community who have supported Faster Horses over the years.”

Faster Horses did not indicate that the festival was permanently cancelled, or that they would be returning next year.

Other festivals have also announced cancellations in recent years. Some of these include Iron Hills, Country Roads, Field and Stream, and Watershed Music Festival.

Photo by: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival