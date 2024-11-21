‘Finally, an Amp I Can Take With Me to a Jam Session’: BOSS Unveils the Surprisingly Powerful and Portable Katana-Mini X

We’re loving the style of this new BOSS Katana-Mini X, because it’s pretty compact and easy to carry around. Even if you’re going to a quick practice session or playing in an apartment, you still get that punch you need to practice anything from jazz to metal. It might be the best portable amp yet.

Videos by American Songwriter

BOSS has once again raised the bar in the world of guitar amps with the unveiling of the Katana-Mini X. As the latest addition to the highly acclaimed Katana amplifier series, the Katana-Mini X is designed to deliver unmatched tonal quality, versatility, and portability. This amplifier doesn’t just produce sound; it creates an experience—one that empowers guitarists to play, jam, and explore their creativity anytime, anywhere.

BOSS Katana-Mini X- Courtesy BOSS

Massive Sound You Can Take With You

Despite its compact size, the BOSS Katana-Mini X packs an incredible punch, delivering a full-bodied sound that rivals much larger amplifiers. Seriously, you’d be surprised at the depth of the mid-range on this thing. At the heart of this mighty mini amp is its multi-stage analog gain circuit, a sophisticated design that produces tones rich with depth, clarity, and expressiveness. Whether you’re crafting soaring high-gain solos, tight metal rhythm tones, or pristine clean sounds, the Katana-Mini X ensures every note is drenched in detail and character.

This sonic excellence is further supported by a custom-designed 5-inch speaker and a robust wood cabinet. These elements work together to provide a satisfying feel and a warm, dynamic low-end response that fills any space, making the Katana-Mini X an amplifier that sounds much larger than it looks. Built on the no-compromise BOSS Tube Logic design approach, this amp guarantees that every genre—be it rock, blues, jazz, or metal—comes alive with precision and power.

We’re Loving How Portable and Versatile This Is

One of the standout features of the BOSS Katana-Mini X is its versatility. With six analog sound options inspired by its stage-class Katana counterparts, this amp offers a wide range of tonal possibilities. Guitarists can choose between Clean, Crunch, and the iconic Brown amp types, each delivering unique sonic textures. For added flexibility, a panel switch unlocks a tonal variation, including an uncolored clean sound, perfect for acoustic-electric guitars or basses. Plus, it’s easily portable for practice sessions or jams at a friend’s house.

But the versatility doesn’t end there. The Katana-Mini X features dual effects sections—MOD/FX and REV/DLY—which can be used simultaneously to create layered, immersive tones. From tremolo paired with spring reverb to phaser combined with delay, the creative possibilities are endless. And with intuitive, front-facing analog tone controls for bass, mid, and treble, dialing in the perfect sound is both simple and satisfying.

Whether you’re practicing at home, recording in the studio, or jamming with friends, the BOSS Katana-Mini X adapts seamlessly to your needs, making it a versatile tool for guitarists of all levels.

BOSS Katana-Mini X – Courtesy BOSS

Don’t Get Bogged Down With a Huge Amp…

The BOSS Katana-Mini X isn’t just about delivering great sound—it’s about empowering guitarists to play whenever inspiration strikes. Its onboard rechargeable battery ensures easy mobility, allowing players to take their music wherever they go, from bedroom practice sessions to outdoor performances. The amp’s Bluetooth® connectivity adds another layer of convenience, enabling users to stream music directly from their smartphone. This feature transforms the Katana-Mini X into a portable speaker, perfect for jamming along with tracks or casual music playback.

For quiet moments, the headphone output with built-in cabinet simulation ensures you can enjoy studio-quality tones without disturbing others. Whether you’re practicing late at night or refining your skills in private, the Katana-Mini X delivers a rich and immersive listening experience.

Other thoughtful enhancements include an onboard tuner for quick and precise tuning and user-friendly front-panel controls that make the amp incredibly intuitive to operate. From the moment you plug in, the Katana-Mini X invites you to explore its features and discover new ways to elevate your playing.

Evolve as an Artist and Guitarist With BOSS

With its perfect combination of portability, versatility, and premium sound quality, the BOSS Katana-Mini X is more than just an amplifier—it’s a creative companion for every guitarist. Whether you’re a beginner looking for a reliable practice amp or a seasoned musician seeking a compact solution that doesn’t compromise on tone, this amp is designed to inspire.

Want an incredible amp you can take with you anywhere, without losing that amazing sound?

