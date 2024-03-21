George Strait Speaks Out After Longtime Manager Dies From Complications After Surgery

While country music went through some changes over the decades, welcoming new artists to the genre, George Strait gained the name “King of Country Music” thanks to his embodiment of being a cowboy. Fashioned with jeans, a cowboy hat, and a love for country music, the singer sold over 120 million albums, won numerous awards, and holds the record for most No. 1 hits on all charts. Continuing to share his love for music, the singer recently took a moment to honor his manager, Erv Woolsey, who passed away at 80 years old.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although 80 years old, Woolsey’s passing comes as somewhat of a shock given that he was under the care of doctors when he died. Due to complications after surgery, a representative shared the news of the manager’s passing in Clearwater, Florida. As for Strait, knowing how much Woolsey meant to his career, he took a moment to honor his manager of nearly five decades. He wrote, “My manager for around 45 years and most importantly my friend for even longer, Erv Woolsey, passed away this morning. He had complications from a surgery and just couldn’t overcome it.”

Although passing from surgery complication, Strait insisted, “He was a very tough man, and fought hard, but sadly it was just too much. We will miss him so very much and will never forget all the time we had together. Won’t ever be the same without him.”

[RELATED: George Strait Ribs Fans Before Announcing a Concert in Texas]

No George Strait Without Erv Woolsey

Back in 2013, Strait discussed his connection to Woosley with Billboard. At the time, he said, “Shortly after I was signed in 1981, he quit the MCA job and became my manager. We’ve been friends and business partners ever since. We’ve had one contract that expired back in the ’80s sometime. We’re still together, even though we’ve never signed another contract.”

The CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Kyle Young, also celebrated the life of Woolsey, admitting the world would have never had Strait without him. “Without the savvy and determination of Erv Woolsey, we may never have heard of George Strait.” He later added, “Strait became a superstar who filled stadiums, and together Strait and Erv helped lead country music back to its traditions. All of us owe Erv Woolsey an enormous debt of gratitude for leading with his convictions and always supporting artists and new talent.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)