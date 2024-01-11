Watch Devoted Husband Blake Shelton Flaunt His Green Thumb for Wife Gwen Stefani’s Passion Project

Gwen Stefani shared that she’s quite the gardener in a new Instagram video, showing her impressive flower garden and recent blooms. Her husband Blake Shelton even made a cameo, helping her cut flowers as big as her hand.

Stefani began the video by showing what she would be planting in the new year, which included roses, buttercups, and peonies. “About ready to do a little gardening. First, we’re doing these beds, about ready to do some Ranunculus [buttercups],” she told the camera, panning to the empty flowerbeds. She then pointed the camera across the yard, where one of her sons waved. “Got my roses that I bought over there,” she continued.

Gwen Stafani Shows Off Impressive Garden with Husband Blake Shelton Making an Appearance

She then hefted up a tall stem, explaining, “And we’re doing some peonies. These are very incredible, and I’ve never done them. And they take 10 years to mature, so I’ll see you in 10 years.” The peonies were then planted, looking a little bare with small buds not yet open. The video continued with a montage of Stefani and her family planting the impressive garden and showing off the current blooms.

Blake Shelton made a small appearance in the video, helping tend the flowers. The garden beds were overflowing with green leaves and huge pink flowers, which Stefani cut and displayed in her home. Some fans in the comments were wondering why she was planting in the dead of winter in Nashville, which is under threat of snow in the coming week. However, others clarified that she’s planting at their Los Angeles home, one of three the couple owns, with another in Oklahoma.

Other fans were mystified at how Stefani managed to garden with her nails done, as she sported some impressively long nails appropriately painted with small white flowers. Another person left a sweet comment on the nature of Stefani and Shelton’s relationship, writing, “I just love how she and Blake are literally opposites but they balance each other out and influence each other in beautiful ways.”

While she’s not returning for season 25 of The Voice, Stefani has taken the time off to work on new music as well as her garden. Her last album was You Make It Feel Like Christmas from 2017, but she recently shared that she’s been back in the studio and making time for music.

Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

