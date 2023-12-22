Stunning Photo of Adele Steals the Show at Rich Paul’s 43rd Birthday Bash

Known for singing about the passion of love and the sting of heartbreak, Adele shared her talents with the world, garnering fame along the way. More than just fame, the singer sold over 120 million albums and won an impressive 16 Grammy Awards. While singing about the cost of love and the pain that sometimes accompanies it, it appears that the singer has found a piece of happiness in the arms of sports agent Rich Paul. Although the two have dated since 2021, recently, the singer celebrated Paul’s birthday with a photo that is simply stunning.

While celebrating his 43rd birthday, Paul shared a collage of pictures on his Instagram, giving a glimpse into his lavish party. He captioned the post, “Smile and enjoy life’s ride, the critics will always critique what’s unique. No need to invest in the camera’s flash it doesn’t last, just let the dice roll, the winners circle is colored in with losses and comebacks, The weight is carried on the back of the mentally strong and God’s chosen, there’s wise amongst the young and the old.”

Gaining over 50,000 likes, Paul added, “I’ve gone up and down and around 43 times, and what I’ve learned most is NEVER FOLD!!!! Thankful for all the wishes and support!”

Although many wished him a happy birthday, most couldn’t stop commenting about Adele and how stunning she looked in the picture with Paul. Comments included, “He got Adele. My man different.” Another comment read, “Adele never looked this good with anyone else.”

Adele Honors The Person Who Raised Paul

Gaining praise for her fashion choice alongside Paul, Adele took a moment to thank Paul’s late mother for the man she raised. In early December, she said while accepting The Hollywood Reporter’s Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, “I would like to thank Minerva Martin. Thank you to them for raising [a] good man who [does] not think that a woman’s power diminishes their own.” She concluded, “That’s a proper man. Thank you.”

As for Paul, it seems his birthday celebration included reflection, love, a lot of style, and plenty of Adele.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)