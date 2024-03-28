Peyton Manning Accidentally Drops Bombshell About Parker McCollum and George Strait

Drafted No. 1 during the 1998 NFL Draft, Peyton Manning used that moment to launch a career that included two Super Bowl wins throughout his 18 seasons on the field. That doesn’t include the countless awards he won during the process like five NFL Most Valuable Player Awards. Although an expert when it comes to high-pressure situations, the former quarterback found himself stumbling about George Strait when he interviewed Pat McAfee and Parker McCollum.

Recalling the hilarious incident, McAfee noted how Petyon interviewed them as part of his Children’s Hospital Gala.“We were at Peyton Manning’s Children’s Hospital Gala and Peyton Manning had a Q&A with me and Parker up there on stage. And Peyton had his questions written out in front of him, goes off script a little bit and says, ‘You’re also doing a show with George Strait down at Texas A&M right?’”

Not knowing what he just said, McCollum revealed the slip. “Parker goes, ‘Umm, that has not been announced yet, but yes.’ Peyton immediately afterwards goes, ‘Just stick to the f*****g script Peyton’ backstage.”

George Strait Shares The News On Instagram With Fans Questions Ticket Price

With the gala taking place on March 8, the news of a McCollum/Strait collaboration was supposed to remain a secret for a few more days. Understanding that mistakes happen, McAfee found the entire incident hilarious, especially given Manning’s response.

Even with the secret out, Strait stayed silent until March 19, when he shared the news on his Instagram. Sharing a poster of the concert, which takes place on June 15, the country star wrote, “All roads lead to College Station. TEXAS, George will play the FIRST EVER concert at Kyle Field on June 15. Joining him are fellow Texans, @parkermccollum and @catieofferman. This will be the one and only show in Texas this year.”

Gaining over 63,000 likes, fans loved the idea of seeing both in concert, but didn’t love the price of tickets as comments read, “Tickets over a $1000 each! I know it’s King George but D**N!” Another person added, “Tickets b too much tho .. ppl who barely make a decent living don’t get to experience this ever..” And one person said, “I’d love to see him d**n the tickets are out of reach for most of his fans. It’s heartbreaking when you cannot see the one person on your bucket list because tickets are astronomical”



