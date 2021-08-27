Brandi Carlile Releases Acoustic Version of New Single, “Right On Time (In Harmony)”

Today (August 27), famed singer-songwriter, Brandi Carlile, released a delicate, warbling acoustic version of her new single, “Right On Time (In Harmony)” that features rich harmonies and plucky fingerpicking.

The six-time Grammy-winning musician performed the song with her longtime friends and bandmates, twins Phil and Tim Hanseroth. The track was recorded at the brothers’ home studio outside Seattle, Washington.

Released last month, check out the full version of the new track here via a video featuring actress, Courtney Cox:

“Right On Time” is among the tracks on Carlile’s forthcoming new LP, In These Silent Days, which is set for release on October 1. Fans can pre-order the album here.

Carlile, who released a new memoir this year, Broken Horses, rocketed to fame in 2018 after the release of her award-winning album, By the Way, I Forgive You. Earlier this month, she performed with the surviving members of the grunge band, Soundgarden, outside Seattle.

IN THESE SILENT DAYS TRACKLIST:

1. Right On Time

2. You And Me On The Rock

3. This Time Tomorrow

4. Broken Horses

5. Letter To The Past

6. Mama Werewolf

7. When You’re Wrong

8. Stay Gentle

9. Sinners Saints And Fools

10. Throwing Good After Bad



BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:

August 27—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point

August 28—Vienna, VA—Filene Center at Wolf Trap Center

September 3—Napa County, CA—BottleRock Napa Valley 2021

September 4—Bend, OR—Les Schwab Amphitheater

September 5—Bend, OR—Les Schwab Amphitheater

September 11—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Colorado Symphony

September 12—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Colorado Symphony

September 25—Columbia, MO—Roots N Blues Festival

September 26—Dana Point, CA—Ohana Fest 2021

October 2—Dana Point, CA—Ohana Fest 2021

November 6—New York, NY—Carnegie Hall (SOLD OUT)

February 1-5, 2022—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend (SOLD OUT)

April 29, 2022—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Music Festival