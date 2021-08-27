Japanese Breakfast Releases “Glider” from Upcoming Video Game ‘Sable’

Today (August 27), Michelle Zauner—known better as the musician, Japanese Breakfast —released her new song, “Glider,” the lead single for the forthcoming video game, Sable.

The game’s soundtrack, which you can pre-order here, is set for release on September 24.

Zauner composed the music and lyrics for the open-world game’s soundtrack. The artist says that the composition of the 32 songs for the collection was a new and worthwhile experience. Sable will be available on Xbox and PC on September 23.

“I was so lucky Daniel Fineberg and Gregorios Kythreotis from Shedworks invited me onto this game so early on,” said Zauner in a press release. “I was immediately captivated by the world they’d built, a desert planet filled with mysterious natural and architectural wonders, and the story they’d imagined, one of a young girl coming of age through exploration. It was important to me that each biome in this world felt unique. I used woodwinds and vocal layering to make monumental ruins feel ancient and unknown, industrial samples and soft synths to make atomic ships feel cold and metallic, classical guitar and bright piano to make encampments feel cozy and familiar. I wanted the main themes to recall iconic works of Joe Hisaishi and Alan Menken, to fill the listener with the childlike wonder of someone on the precipice of a grand discovery.”

In June, Japanese Breakfast released its third studio LP, Jubilee, which peaked at No. 56 on the Billboard U.S. Top 200. Also in June this year, Zauner released her first book, Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, based largely on family memories, food stories, and recollections about her mother’s death.

Current Japanese Breakfast tour dates:

TOUR DATES:

8/28 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

9/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale * – SOLD OUT

9/11 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage – SOLD OUT

9/12 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *

9/14 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre *

9/15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * – SOLD OUT

9/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * – SOLD OUT

9/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

9/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre * – SOLD OUT

9/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave *

9/21 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight + – SOLD OUT

9/23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

9/24 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall * – SOLD OUT

9/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune * – SOLD OUT

9/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune * – SOLD OUT

9/27 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune * – SOLD OUT

9/28 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom * – SOLD OUT

9/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom * – SOLD OUT

10/1 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom * – SOLD OUT

10/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent * – SOLD OUT

10/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent * – SOLD OUT

10/4 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park * -SOLD OUT

10/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

10/7 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf * – SOLD OUT

10/8 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater * – SOLD OUT

10/9 – Lawrence, KC @ Granada Theater *

10/10 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall * – SOLD OUT

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * – SOLD OUT

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * – SOLD OUT

10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * – SOLD OUT

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * – SOLD OUT

10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * – SOLD OUT

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel # – SOLD OUT

10/29 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory ^

10/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

11/1 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

11/3 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outdoor Plaza) ^

11/4 – Tempe, AZ @ Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium ^

11/7 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre ^

11/9 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^

11/11 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^

11/12 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn ^

11/13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

11/14 – Perris, CA @ Desert Daze ^

11/15 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^ – SOLD OUT

10/16 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^

3/25 – Bristol @ SXW

3/26 – Manchester @ Academy 2

3/27 – Glasgow @ St. Luke’s

3/28 – Leeds @ Brudenell Community Room

3/30 – London @ Kentish Town Forum

* w/ Luna Li

~ w/ Spirit of the Beehive

+ w/ Portugal. The Man

^ w/ SASAMI

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen