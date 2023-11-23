Brandy Looked Absolutely Ageless During Her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

Brandy looked like she stepped right off the set of her 1997 film Cinderella as she performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Perched atop the Brach’s candy float, she sang “Someday at Christmas,” originally by Stevie Wonder, and viewers took to social media to express their delight and awe at how perfectly ageless Brandy looked.

“Brandy doesn’t age, that is all,” one fan noted, while another wrote, “Brandy is freaking ageless look at the material. Absolutely love her,” posting photos of her looking angelic in a white fur coat. Another declared, “My Thanksgiving is complete!” when they saw Brandy, urging others to listen to her Christmas album.

Brandy recently released her holiday album, Christmas with Brandy, on November 10. It is her first Christmas album and her eighth studio album overall, featuring the song “Someday at Christmas” along with a mix of covers and original holiday songs. The album release coincided with the release of the Netflix film Best. Christmas. Ever, starring Brandy alongside Heather Graham and Jason Biggs.

She announced the album in October, writing in Instagram, “I feel so blessed to be able to create an album surrounding joy, Family, love and quality divine time with the ones you love.” Although this album follows her recent album B7, Brandy clarified that it’s not a direct follow-up to that album.

“This isn’t the B8 album, no,” she told Variety at the time. “This is just my contribution to Christmas and how much Christmas means to me and that’s all it is […] I’m not going to stop doing music, but I would love to get into some new records in the future. But I just want to really get this out here and see how people feel about this record first.”

More fans reacted positively to Brandy’s appearance at the parade, with one commenting that she was giving “‘Rich Auntie'” vibes in her fur coat. Another noted “that mic was on, baby,” commenting on the fact that her performance didn’t sound lip synched.

