Flavor Flav Has Viral Fanboy Moment During Cher’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was full of unforgettable performances. However, Cher was the highlight for many fans. Social media exploded with praise for the 77-year-old singer. Even rapper and hype man Flavor Flav lost his mind over her performance.

Cher performed “DJ Play a Christmas Song” from Christmas, her first holiday album during the parade. The Goddess of Pop released the album late last month. It features nine covers of classic holiday songs as well as four originals. She performed one of those originals for the folks watching the parade.

As she wrapped up her performance, the crowd went wild. Then, the camera cut to Flavor Flav for a moment. He didn’t have a mic. However, one can imagine he was yelling “Yeah boyeeee” as he clapped vigorously for the iconic singer. Watch the clip below.

Flav wasn’t the only person who was stanning for Cher during the parade. Countless fans also took to social media to heap praise on the singer and her performance.

One excited fan tweeted, “CHER NEVER MISSES!! THAT KEY CHANGE??? Yes ma’am!!!”

Another stated, “Brandy, Cher, and Flav were my favorite parts of this parade.”

The Goddess of Pop has been doing her thing for six decades. However, she has never lost her shine. In fact, she still manages to delight fans everywhere with her performances. One fan took to X to speak on the singer’s timelessness. “Ok, Cher! This woman just gets better with age,” they tweeted.

The pop icon waited 60 years to drop a holiday album. For some, the long wait was worth it. “This Christmas song from Cher is a VIBE,” one excited fan tweeted.

One fan addressed the singer directly, tagging her in their tweet. “You had me up and dancing, lady. That hasn’t happened lately. Thanks,” they wrote. Another called her performance a “fantastic dose of nostalgia.”

Hundreds of fans from around the world praised the singer and her performance on social media. However, one tweet summed up the fans’ sentiments in a few words. “That’s all. Macy’s Parade with Cher is all we needed.”

