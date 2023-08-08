Breakthrough Artist MJ Lenderman Releases Bob Dylan Homage

MJ Lenderman has just released a new single titled “Knockin’,” inspired by Bob Dylan‘s classic song, “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.”

The new single is a slow-build tune filled with soul. Towards the end of the track, Lenderman belts out the lyrics, And I think I might be knock knock knock/ Knock knock knock knockin’ on Heaven’s door tonight. The song’s release is accompanied by a still image of a woman standing behind a skeleton decoration.

“Knockin” was recorded in Asheville, North Carolina between the recording and release of Lenderman’s 2022 album, Boat Songs. Lenderman is currently on a US tour, which began with a show in Tennessee last month.

“I was spending a lot of time watching John Daly videos and came across a rendition he does of Dylan’s ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,’” Lenderman stated, according to NME. “Daly’s version includes an extra verse about golfing. My ‘Knockin’ became a staple of the MJ Lenderman & The Wind live set and it felt like a good idea to re-record it professionally.”

When asked by Stereogum if he has any new songs up his sleeve besides “Knockin,” and his other new single, “Rudolph,” Lenderman said, “I’ve been working on stuff whenever I can. I haven’t had too much time at home to be doing that.

“But I’ve been recording just everything that I’ve been able to write. Any time that I’m home I’ll book a few days at Drop Of Sun,” Lenderman continued. “I’m working with Alex Farrar, who worked with me on both songs, and he did the last two Wednesday albums as well. But yeah, it’s coming together slowly. I’m pretty close, though, to a full record. I’m not in any hurry, luckily. But yeah, I love recording. That feels like maybe my favorite part. I love performing too, but the road’s not always fun.”

