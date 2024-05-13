Abi Carter Delivers Next Level Fleetwood Mac Performance on ‘American Idol’

Wrapping up her performances for Disney Night, American Idol contestant Abi Carter performs Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain. The song appeared on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before the performance, fans in person and back home watched an incredibly touching conversation between Carter and her mother, who surprised her at Disney World. The conversation was so inspiring that Carter didn’t waste any time bringing the motivation boost to the stage.

“Way to strike a pose,” Lionel Richie said. “I mean, you have to give the photographers a chance to get that press shot. You did a great job.”

Katy Perry then said, “I just can’t believe we met you when you were singing ‘What Was I Made For?’ like yesterday. You were like in disbelief and now you’re up here. You’re owning it, you’re showing us new levels every time I think… YOu know if you just shed that last little layer, you’re going to be, like, the Billie Elish/Hayley from Paramore.”

Abi Carter responded with, “That’s the goal!”

Luke Bryan then pointed out that her confidence was “just so there” with this performance. “I mean, to see you just kind of stare down the lens of the camera and really connect. It’s just really amazing. It’s unbeleivable to watch. You were just this girl just sitting at a piano during auditions and now you’re like going into diva mode here.”

Carter further added, “This is such an alter ego.”

Fans completely agreed with the judges, with one fan pointing out that they predicted Abi Carter would win earlier in the season. “Feb 25th, ep. 2 I predicted Abi Carter as the winner of American Idol. Tonight, semifinals I’m still rooting for her!!! Fingers and toes crossed… I just love her!!”

Safe to say, fans are crossing their fingers that she’ll make it into the top three.

(Photo via YouTube)