Sum 41 to “Call It Quits” With Final Album, ‘Heaven :x: Hell’

March 29, 2024, marks the beginning of the end for Sum 41, as the band has decided to “call it quits” after this upcoming album, Heaven :x: Hell. They are planning a full international tour in support of the album and as a last hurrah before closing the book on the final chapter.

Heaven :x: Hell will be a double album. According to the band, the first part—Heaven—has a more nostalgic, pop-punk sound from Sum 41’s early days. The second part—Hell—will feature more of their recent sound, which has gone darker and heavier in the past years.

“It’s two totally different records,” frontman Deryck Whibley explained in a recent interview with Houston-based radio station 94.5 The Buzz. “It’s 10 songs each side. I would call like early Sum 41 pop punk, and the ‘Hell’ side is like newer, heavier Sum 41 that we’ve kind of done the past couple of records, that sort of style. I don’t want to call it metal, but it’s our version of what we do that’s heavy and metal-influenced.”

Sum 41 Disbanding After 27 Years Following Release of New Album

According to a statement from Whibley, “I love Sum 41, what we’ve achieved, endured, and stuck together through, which is why I want to call it quits. There were so many times we could’ve broken up. For some reason, we kept sticking it out. I’m proud of that. It’s the right time to walk away from it.” He continued, looking forward to the future. “I’m putting all of my energy into what’s ahead,” he said. “This is going to be the biggest tour of our lives, and I want to make it the best show we’ve ever done. That’s it.”

Sum 41 are going out with a killer show, sure to delight fans who have stuck around for all of the band’s 27 years. They recently released a new single from the Hell side of the album called “Rise Up,” which blends their recent sound with their early mindset.

“Writing ‘Rise Up,’ I felt the way I did when I first got signed,” explained Whibley to Clash recently. “I felt the pressure and the need to create something great, but I felt so excited at the same time.”

