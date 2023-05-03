Brent Faiyaz Announces World Tour and New Music with Marshmallow

Breakout R&B artist Brent Faiyaz is set to hit the road in 2023 on his headlining F*ck The World, It’s a Wasteland Tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

The vocalist jumped on social media Tuesday (May 2) morning to share the exciting news, revealing the upcoming dates. The “ALL MINE” singer-songwriter is slated to kick-start the world tour on July 16 in Washington, DC, at the Broccoli City Festival.

He will hit massive markets like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Miami before heading across the pound to perform in Europe. The highly anticipated affair will wrap in late November in London.

His announcement comes on the heels of inking a deal with Steve Stoute’s business, UnitedMasters. The distribution company helps independent artists “financially and creatively.”

“Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today, and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him,” said Stoute, the UnitedMasters CEO and Founder in a statement. “It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years, and with this partnership, we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”

Faiyaz plans to keep the positive momentum up by joining forces with Marshmallow ahead of the tour. The electronic DJ and producer recently [May 1] teased a snippet of their track “Fell In Love.”

The short video featured Faiyaz in a deserted field, hitting it off with a lucky lady. While they flirt under the moonlight, “Fell In Love” plays in the background and a heart-shaped Marshmallow appears.

The single is expected to arrive on May 5, the same day tickets will go on sale for his highly anticipated tour.

The fast-rising artist also dropped a captivating music video for his track “ROLLING STONE,” which lives on his 19-song album, WASTELAND. In less than 24 hours, the clip garnered 115K views on YouTube alone.

F*ck The World, It’s a Wasteland tour

7/16: Landover, MD at Broccoli City Festival

7/25: Denver, CO at The Mission Ballroom

7/28: Chicago, IL at The Salt Shed

8/1: Toronto, ON at History

8/6: New York, NY at Central Park Summerstage

8/9: Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/12: Miami, FL at James L. Knight Center

8/16: Orlando, FL Dr. at Phillips Center

8/19: Sacramento, CA at Sol Blume

8/22: New Orleans, LA at Orpheum Theater

8/23: Houston, TX 713 at Music Hall

8/24: Dallas, TX at The Factory Deep Ellum

8/31: San Francisco, CA at The Masonic

9/1: Oakland, CA at Fox Theater

9/3: Las Vegas, NV at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Chelsea Theater

9/15: Los Angeles, CA at YouTube Theater

10/16: Leeds, UK at O2 Academy Leeds

10/19: Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

10/21: Glasgow, UK at O2 Academy Glasgow

10/23: Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy

10/25: London, UK at Eventim Apollo

11/1: Utrecht, Netherlands at TivoliVredenburg

11/3: Stockholm, Sweden at Banankompaniet

11/5: Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega

11/8: Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller Music Hall

11/10: Berlin, Germany at Tempodrom

11/12: Milan, Italy at Fabrique

11/14: Barcelona, Spain at Razzmatazz

11/17: Cologne, Germany at Palladium

11/19: Paris, France at Elysee Montmartre

11/20: London, UK at Eventim Apollo

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo