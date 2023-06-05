Brian Eno Announces First-Ever Solo Tour

Former Roxy Music member Brian Eno is heading across the pond. The artist, known for his rock and contemporary sound, is embarking on his first-ever solo tour.

The forthcoming trek, titled Ships, is scheduled to kick off on October 21 in Venice, Italy. Eno is slated to hit venues in Paris, Berlin, Utrecht, and among others. The run will conclude with two shows in one night at London’s iconic Southbank Centre on October 30.

The five-night-only tour borrows its name from his 2016 album, The Ship.

“The album The Ship is an unusual piece in that it uses voice but doesn’t particularly rely on the song from,” he said in a release. “It’s an atmosphere with occasional characters drifting through it, characters lost in the vague space made by the music. There’s a sense of wartime in the background, and a sense of inevitability. There is also a sense of scale which suits an orchestra, and a sense of many people working together.”

Not only will he pull from the album’s track list, but Eno will deliver some of his biggest hits, such as “Enough,” “An Ending,” and “Pause.” The Baltic Sea Philharmonic, conducted by Kristjan Järvi, actor Peter Serafinowicz, and longtime collaborators Leo Abrahams and Peter Chilvers, will serve as direct support.

“I wanted an orchestra which played music the way I would like to play music: from the heart rather than just from the score,” he said. “I wanted the players to be young and fresh and enthusiastic. When I first saw the Baltic Sea Philharmonic, I found all that…and then noticed they were named after a sea. That sealed it!”

Eno returned to the spotlight in April, when he dropped FOREVER VOICELESS, an instrumental album. Eno penned and produced the entire collection in West London and Norfolk.

The adventure will serve as Eno’s first solo tour. He has played one-off solo shows, festivals, and alongside a handful of artists.

Tickets to the trek will go on sale June 8 at 11 am CET. Tickets are available HERE.

Brian Eno’s Ships Tour Dates

10/21 Venice, Italy – Venice Biennale Musica, Teatro la Fenice

10/24 Berlin, Germany – Philharmonie Berlin

10/26 Paris, France – La Seine Musicale

10/28 Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

10/30 London, England – Royal Festival Hall, Southbank

