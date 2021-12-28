Brian Eno: NFTs Not “Worth Making”

In a recent interview with The Crypto Syllabus, ambient electronic producer Brian Eno had some choice words when it came to his involvement with NFTs (or, Non-Fungible Tokens).

(Something many musicians, including rocker Ozzy Osbourne with his new Cryptobatz, have recently dove into.)

“I’ve been approached several times to ‘make an NFT.’ So far, nothing has convinced me that there is anything worth making in that arena,” said the 73-year-old, British-born Eno.

He added, “‘Worth making’ for me implies bringing something into existence that adds value to the world, not just to a bank account. If I had primarily wanted to make money I would have had a different career as a different kind of person. I probably wouldn’t have chosen to be an artist.”

Eno, who released his debut LP, Here Come The Warm Jets, in 1974 released his most recent record, Reflection, in 2017. And his full name is about as long as his discography: Brian Peter George St John le Baptiste de la Salle Eno.

He is known for his pioneering work in ambient music and for collaborating with artists like Robert Fripp, David Byrne (and the Talking Heads), Grace Jones, Laurie Anderson, and Damon Albarn of the Gorillaz.

In 2019, Eno was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Roxy Music.

Regarding the more modern wave of NFT sales and production, Eno said that it’s just a bit of capitalist fetishizing and there is no real art in the creation of the digital “assets.”

Eno explained, “NFTs seem to me just a way for artists to get a little piece of the action from global capitalism, our own cute little version of financialization. How sweet—now artists can become little capitalist assholes as well.”

He added that creators of NFTs recall to him ideas of “hustlers looking for suckers.”

Tell us what you really think, Brian.

In the meantime, as you consider your own position regarding NFTs, enjoy some of Eno’s ambient music here below.

Photo by Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty Images