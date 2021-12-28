Madonna Calls Out Tory Lanez for Using “Into the Groove” Without Permission

Madonna called out Canadian rapper Tory Lanez for using her 1985 hit “Into the Groove” without permission on his recent single “Pluto’s Last Comet.”

Leaving a message on Lanez’s Instagram post, Madonna hinted that she initially tried to message the artist privately about the matter before reaching out on the more public forum. “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” wrote Madonna.

It’s unclear whether Lanez read Madonna’s messages or responded to the “Queen of Pop,” who has since removed her comment.

Lanez is currently on trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. If convicted, the rapper faces 22 years in prison.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, found himself in even more trouble with Stallion following the incident by violating his court order to stay away from the artist when he attended the Rolling Loud festival in Miami in July 2020 and attempted to rush the stage during her set.

Written and produced by Madonna and Stephen Bray, “Into the Groove” was featured in the 1985 film Desperately Seeking Susan, and later reissued on her 1984 album Like a Virgin and several later compilations. Madonna’s first No. 1 hit in the UK, “Into the Groove” reached No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Dance Club Songs and peaked at No. 19 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

“Pluto’s Last Comet,” written by Lanez and produced by Orlando tha Great and Chaz Jackson, was just released this month on Lanez’s sixth album Alone at Prom project, which is inspired by pop hits of the 1980s. It appears that “Into the Groove” was sampled for the track but Madonna is not credited.

Photo: Warner Music Group