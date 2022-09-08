Brian Eno’s New Song “We Let It In” Features Vocals from His Daughter

Brian Eno’s latest release “We Let It In” is a family affair.

Featuring hypnotic vocals from his daughter, Darla Eno, the recently released single showcases the father-daughter pair’s airy and meditative voices, singing in deep, breathy chants.

“It’s lowered,” Eno said of the ghostly hymn in a statement. “It’s become a different personality I can sing from. I don’t want to sing like a teenager, it can be melancholy, a bit regretful. As for writing songs again—it’s more landscapes, but this time with humans in them.”

The accompanying lyric video features handwriting by Eno’s granddaughter, Anya.

“We Let It In” is a sampling from the renowned composer/producer’s forthcoming album ForeverAndEverNoMore. The song follows the previously released single “There Were Bells.”

In July, Eno announced the LP, his first solo album in five years. The songs on ForeverAndEverNoMore sprang from Eno’s thoughts on the future as it pertains to the environment.

“Like everybody else—except, apparently, most of the governments of the world—I’ve been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts,” he said in a statement. “Perhaps it’s more accurate to say I’ve been feeling about it… and the music grew out of the feelings. Those of us who share those feelings are aware that the world is changing at a super-rapid rate, and that large parts of it are disappearing forever… hence the album title.”

Adding, “These aren’t propaganda songs to tell you what to believe and how to act. Instead, they’re my own exploration of my own feelings.” Eno invites listeners to experience and explore the same.

The 10-song album is set for release on Oct. 14.

A documentary of Eno’s life in music was announced earlier this year. It will feature never-before-seen footage, unreleased music, and more from his archives.

(Photo by Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty Images)